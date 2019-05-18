Fundraising Campaign Started For Power Rangers Star Pua Magasiva’s Family

Last week the Power Rangers community lost one of its own after Ninja Storm actor Pua Magasiva passed away, and while we can’t imagine what the family is going through, there is a way fans can help them out during this extremely difficult time. Friend of the family Kase Chan has started a givealittle campaign for Magasiva’s family, which will go to Pua’s twin brother Tanu Magasiva. The funds will go to paying for the funeral expenses as well as helping the family with other expenses and finally towards their daughter’s trust fund.

“You will know when Pua is around because he brought laughter and happiness everywhere he went,” Chan wrote in the campaign’s description. “You could always feel the positive energy when he is around. There is never a dull moment with this lad.

He wore his heart outside his chest and would never think twice about helping anybody whether you were a friend or a random.

I am simply trying to raise some funds help Pua’s family through this very tough time and to get some funds together for his super talented amazing daughter Jazzy future.”

So far the campaign has raised just over $9,000 dollars in 6 days, and if you want to help the Magasiva family you can check it out right here.

Magasiva kicked off his Power Rangers career in 2003 with Ninja Storm, where he led the team as the Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke. He was beloved by his castmates and many within the Power Rangers community, and many have shared their personal tributes to their friend, including his Ninja Storm co-star Glenn McMillan, who shared several photos from the set.

“With the sad news of our friend @pua_magasiva these photos remind me of the wonderful times we had. To all the #powerrangers #ninjastorm fans, your messages of love to Pua are amazing and it’s incredible to see what a hero he was to so many.”

He would later marry Lizz Sadler in 2017, who initially met on Instagram, and they have two children. Our thoughts are with Pua’s family and friends at this time.