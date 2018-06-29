Exclusive: Kimberly Takes On The Ranger Slayer In Go Go Power Rangers #11 Preview

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers delivered one heck of a debut for the Ranger Slayer, and in issue #11 fans will get to see that pay off in a big way.

ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at the covers for Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11, and as you can see in that oh so gorgeous Dan Mora cover, the main cover teases an anticipated showdown between the two Pink Rangers. Ranger Slayer’s Gravezord looms in the background, but Kim’s Pterodactyl Dinozord is no slouch either, and fans can’t wait to see how this battle plays out.

“It’s the penultimate month of POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID and we’re pulling out all the stops as the biggest Power Ranger battle you’ve ever seen in comics begins here,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “While that battle rages on, we’ll see Kimberly literally confronting a dark version of herself in the Ranger Slayer – and that is going to end in a way no one can guess!”

From the official description, the stakes are even higher for Kim, as Matt will be diving right into harm’s way in an effort to get to the Rangers. That will most likely have something to do with helping Kim, but he’s been in pretty rough shape since his encounter with Rita, so anything’s possible.

You can check out the other covers in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

“In Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11, from writer Ryan Parrott and artist Dan Mora, Matt puts his life on the line to get close to the Rangers, while Kimberly must face the Ranger Slayer alone. This issue features a main cover by Dan Mora, with variant covers by Miguel Mercado (Over The Garden Wall), Audrey Mok (Archie) and Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur).”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora, with a cover by Mora as well.

Print copies of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11 will be available for sale in July 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the one nearest you) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.