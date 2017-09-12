Green Ranger And Megazord Coming To Tamashii Buddies Power Rangers Line

For those Power Rangers fans looking for something collectible outside of the Funko world, Tamashii Nations has you covered.

Tamashii Nations continues to expand their collectible assortments, including their Tamashii Buddies brand. The line thus far includes the Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, and Lord Zedd from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers era, but get your Dragon Daggers ready, because the Green Ranger is finally here (via Neo-Saban Power Rangers).

The Green Ranger isn’t alone either. Also making its debut is the classic Mighty Morphin Megazord, and it wouldn’t be a Megazord battle without calling upon the Sword of Power. The Tamashii Buddies stand at 3.5 inches tall (9 cm) and feature some pretty slick if unarticulated poses. While you can’t maneuver the figures, you can tweak their backgrounds. Each figure comes with an interchangeable background display, though by default each Ranger comes with their unique Power Coin symbol.

The Green Ranger follows suit with the other Tamashii Buddies and features his Dragonzord Power Coin behind him. The Megazord doesn’t have a Power Coin obviously, so he comes with a Power Rangers logo-inspired background.

Each figure also comes with special frames, which can be stacked upon others in the line to form a Power Rangers diorama.

The Green Ranger and Megazord Tamashii Buddies don’t have release dates yet, but when they do hit you can pick them up from stores for around $13.99. You can currently pick up the Red and Pink Rangers though, as well as Lord Zedd. You can also get a better look at the new figures in the gallery.

Both of these new figures made their debut at Toyfair this year, and a White Ranger version is also coming down the pike.

While there’s no date on the Tamashii Buddies yet, fans can plan to pick up another Power Rangers item this year at your local comic store. BOOM! Studios is introducing a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers blind box in celebration of Local Comic Shop Day, which will include the hardcover deluxe version of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. A few lucky fans (25 to be exact) will get a special edition that is signed by members of the Power Rangers creative team, and you can find out more about that product here.