Netflix Power Rangers Series Gets New Showrunner

Hasbro and eOne’s growing Power Rangers TV universe just revealed who else will be at the wheel, as Deadline revealed that Jenny Klein (The Thing About Pam) has signed an overall two year deal for TV content with Entertainment One, and she will serve as show runner on eOne’s Power Rangers series that is being developed at Netflix. She will be collaborating with Jonathan Entwistle in overseeing the Power Rangers universe, as Entwistle signed a deal with eOne in 2020 to develop the franchise for TV and film, and he couldn’t be more excited for Klein to join the Power Rangers team.

“Building this partnership with Jenny, whose talent and passion transcends genres, is an exciting moment for us. We believe that her distinctive vision makes her the perfect fit to help us develop Hasbro’s deep library of IP, as well as original projects, and we’re thrilled to have her on board,” said Gabe Marano, EVP, Scripted Television, US, eOne.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/jonaent/status/1536830624413020162

“eOne is an impressively versatile home to develop original content, and with its incredible toy box to dig into, it’s such an exciting place to be. I couldn’t feel prouder to bring its beloved IP to viewers,” Klein said.

Klein co-created The Thing About Pam and was showrunner and executive producer on the project, and it became NBC’s top rated new series of last year. She’s also worked on Daisy Jones and The Six, The Witcher, Sacred Lies, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger, Jessica Jones, and Supernatural, so she has a number of fan beloved shows and franchises already in her back catalog.

Entwistle shared the news on Twitter, adding the caption “So f***ing happy to have the amazing

@jennydelherpes on our new Rangers series – You should all be very excited!!”

Details are still pretty much non-existent regarding the new series and even eOne’s broader movie plans for the franchise, though rumors and previous reports have hinted at the film involving time travel to incorporate some of the 90s vibe and feel of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. This also seems to be a separate series from the upcoming 30th Anniversary series of the main TV franchise, which will likely be through Netflix just like Dino Fury was.

Hopefully more comes into focus about the franchise’s movie and TV plans soon, but at least we know who is steering the ship.

What do you want to see form this Netflix Power Rangers project? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!