Legend of the White Dragon Trailer Reveals New Ranger

Bat in the Sun’s mysterious project has now been revealed, and it’s called Legend of the White Dragon. The project’s trailer also brought with it a brand new Ranger, and while the world Power Rangers isn’t used, you can definitely see the nods to the franchise in the new creation the White Dragon. In the trailer we see Jason David Frank‘s character take the White Dragon Crystal and transform into the White Dragon, and the design of the new warrior is pretty dang slick.

The White Dragon features a gold and silver helmet with a gold-tinted visor surrounded by Dragon’s teeth. There’s also a ridged gold chest piece that flows into the center diamond, forming a Dragon Shield type design. The rest of the suit seems to be silver with gold accents, and the center diamond glows bright white. There’s a diamond shape on the center of the helmet that glows bright white as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can get a closeup look at the new Ranger suit below.

We haven’t seen everything the White Dragon is capable of, though we do know he can fly and has significant strength, as he soars through the roof into the sky. If you want to see more, Bat in the Sun has launched a Legend of the White Dragon Kickstarter to make this into a full feature film, and you can learn more about it right here!

You can check out the official description below.

“In the Aftermath, the city was left decimated. A past reminder of the great battle and fall of heroes. As a result of the death and destruction the city became known as Angel Graves. The heroes were blamed, stripped of their titles and hunted. But as evil once again threatens to return, they must rise from the ashes with the power of the White Dragon.

Now that they have located the White Dragon crystal, they must convince the “once hero” to dawn the crystal’s powers. It is to late? Has the government’s secret Dragon project reached a point of no return? In the climax of the story, the two dragons must battle for the fate of the city and possibly the world!”

Are you excited for Legend of the White Dragon? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!