Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 Preview – Meet The New Team

The wait for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 is just about over, and now fans can get a preview of the anticipated issue.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 kicks off the next big storyline as fans get to meet the previous team of Power Rangers, which came a bit as a surprise to the current Ranger team.

The leader of Promethea Grace Sterling revealed herself to be the original Red Ranger in Power Rangers #19, and #20 will reveal just how she got the gig. In addition to Grace’s origin, fans will get to meet the rest of the team, and if the preview is any indication, they don’t get off to the best of starts.

Unlike the five Ranges from Angel Grove, this group of Rangers is pulled from a variety of places, including Russia. It’s also important to note that this takes place in the 1960’s, so as you can imagine things weren’t so good between the United States and Russia at the time. Suffice it to say that does become evident in the first few pages.

To be fair to this group of Rangers, being told by a floating blue head in a jar that you have to save the world would be disconcerting to everyone. That said, Grace shows early on why she ends up becoming the group’s leader, traits very similar to Jason when he took the mantle.

Fans won’t want to miss Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20, and you can find the new preview of the issue in the gallery. The official description is located below.

Synopsis: An eye-opening new piece of Power Rangers history is revealed! Well before Jason, Zack, Kimberly, Billy, and Trini became Power Rangers, Zordon was forced to recruit Rangers to battle a foe who’s downright… psycho.

So exactly who is this Psycho? Fans will find out when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 hits comic shops next Wednesday.