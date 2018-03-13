BOOM! Reveals ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Shattered Grid

BOOM! Studios has finally lifted the curtain on their new Power Rangers event, and it sounds epic.

Writer Kyle Higgins teased the upcoming storyline at New York Comic-Con, which features the return of Lord Drakkon. That event is called Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, and will kick off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Call me sentimental, but I love anniversaries. Over the last two years, I’ve been weaving threads in the pages of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, all leading to the 25th anniversary of the franchise,” Higgins said. “Shattered Grid is a massive Power Rangers event that’s both a celebration of the property and also the largest comics story I’ve ever tackled. Lord Drakkon’s plan is so much bigger than our Rangers, our world, and even our universe. The Grid is shattering, every Power Ranger in all of existence is at risk, and it’s going to take more than just the Mighty Morphin team to stand against Drakkon’s armies.”

Drakkon’s plan will result in the Mighty Morphin Rangers encountering other classic teams from the franchise’s history, but they won’t be the only team getting a visit. The squad of Go Ryan Parrott’s Go Go Power Rangers will also be included in the event, which kicks off in issue #9.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7033]

“The key to incorporating Go Go Power Rangers into Shattered Grid was making the story integral to the event while never losing the personal stakes of the series—and we are doing that in a really exciting way,” Parrott said. “A fan-favorite Ranger from the future is going to arrive, searching for Drakkon—and end up dividing our team in a very personal way. Thematically, Go Go has always been about examining the past in order to understand the future—and there’s no clearer way of doing that than smashing them into one another in real time.”

Shattered Grid is the culmination of a series-long narrative, and will include a bevy of unexpected twists and turns.

“Shattered Grid has been something we’ve been planning from issue #0, with the singular goal of delivering the biggest Power Rangers story we could tell at BOOM! Studios,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “If you think you know where this story is going, think again—we’re making sure each issue of Shattered Grid shows you something that no Ranger fan has seen before!”

“From the very beginning, it’s been a joy working with Kyle, Ryan, and the entire team at BOOM! Studios, which is culminating in this fantastic event,” said Brian Casentini, Executive Producer of the Power Rangers franchise. “All of us at Saban Brands are thrilled to be able to bring this fantastic story to Ranger fans all across the world.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be polybagged to help avoid spoilers and will ship with 6 covers, all illustrated by Goñi Montes. Each cover will feature Drakkon holding one of the Mighty Morphin Rangers helmets, a throwback to the covers from issue #0 (which Montes also created).

The issue will also feature a number of variant covers, including ones by Humberto Ramos (Amazing Spider-Man), Jordan Gibson (Howard the Duck), and a stunning wraparound cover featuring every Power Ranger ever by Scott Koblish (Deadpool).

You can view some of the covers in the gallery.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 lands in comic shops on March 21, 2018.