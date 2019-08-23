The Rangers Face a New Threat in our Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42 Exclusive Preview

It’s almost time for a new issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and ComicBook.com has your new exclusive preview of the next chapter in Necessary Evil! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42 from writer Ryan Parrott and artist Daniele di Nicuolo hits next Wednesday, but we’ve got your first look at the new issue right here, which features the new Ranger recruits holding their own against a brand new set of Putties. The new Putties feature four spider-like legs, though as Tommy shows the other Rangers, they hold the same weakness point. While Tommy can see their weakness, what he doesn’t see might just be the Rangers’ undoing.

As you can see, Tommy, Billy, Kimberly, Aisha, Rocky, and Adam are actually being watched by Dayne, the bounty hunter hired by Zedd to take down the Rangers. While the Rangers are handling the new Putties with ease, Dayne is analyzing all of their weaknesses and strengths, waiting for just the right moment to strike.

While that’s happening the Emissary is giving the rundown to his new team of Omega Rangers, Jason, Trini, Zack, and Kiya, though as you can see he is having a bit of a hard time getting his message across. He does break down a bit of why the Omega Rangers exist, though for a deeper dive into that you can check out our full breakdown here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42 will feature a main cover by Jamal Campbell and a special foil variant of the iconic Helmet Covers featuring the Pink Ranger from artist Goni Montes. It will also feature a Trading Card variant cover by Kris Anka and an exclusive Story variant cover by Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora.

The Power Rangers #42 Trading Card variant cover by Anka features the Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart, with an image of the Pink Ranger in action on the front, and stats on the back cover, including team name, alias, biography, and Alpha-5’s

assessment.

The Power Rangers #42 Story variant cover depicts the next chapter in an eleven-part series written by writer Ryan Parrott and illustrated by acclaimed artist Dan Mora, following the enigmatic, all-knowing Emissaries as they travel space and time, unearthing never-before-seen details of the immediate aftermath of the explosive events of Shattered Grid and changing the course of MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS comic history forever.

You can find the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42 below.

“Dayne’s plan to destroy the Power Rangers takes shape with the first appearance of ALL NEW PUTTIES! Meanwhile, The Omega Rangers go undercover for a secret mission on a hostile planet — and now must face an old enemy with the fate of the universe in the balance!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #42 hits comic stores on August 28th and you can check out our full preview on the next slide.

A New Threat

The Greatest Vulnerability

Dayne Is Watching

The Omega Rangers

Main Cover By Jamal Campbell