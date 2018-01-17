‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual’ #1 Reveals Even More Teams For Shattered Grid Crossover

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are about to get some reinforcements from the future, but it won’t just be from Time Force.

The Time Force Rangers will be playing a big part in the upcoming Shattered Grid crossover, but fans can see even more teams play a role in the war against Lord Drakkon in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1.

The issue will feature several teams from all across the Power Rangers timeline, including Ranges from Dino Charge, RPM, Ninja Steel, and Dino Thunder, as well as the aforementioned Time Force Rangers.

You can get a look at the gorgeous new covers for the Annual above and in the gallery, one of which happens to include a certain Gold Zeo Ranger that fans would love to see make an appearance.

The second cover also features the Red Samurai Ranger, and we already know writer Kyle Higgins is working them into the storyline.

“Power Rangers: Shattered Grid delivers Power Rangers team-ups you’ve never seen before – and that all begins with the arrival of the Pink Time Force Ranger,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands are working closely to make sure every issue of this event feels like the biggest Power Ranger comic you’ve ever read…until the next issue, which is somehow even bigger!”

You can find the official description for the Power Rangers 2018 Annual below.

“Even more fan-favorite Power Rangers join the battle in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1, from fan-favorite writers Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott & more, along with artists Marcus To (Guardians of the Galaxy), Dylan Burnett (Interceptor) & more! Featuring fan-favorite teams from across the Power Rangers universe—Dino Charge, RPM, Time Force, Ninja Steel, Dino Thunder—the entire fabric of reality is under threat as Drakkon invades! This issue features a main cover from Dan Mora (Klaus), along with variant covers by George Caltsoudas (Star Trek: Discovery) and Matt Taylor (Shade: The Changing Girl).”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 2018 Annual #1 hits comic shops this April.