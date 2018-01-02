Power Rangers Artist Tribute Is Up For Pre-Order

2018 is going to be a big year for Power Rangers, and fans can already start reaping the benefits with the new Artist Tribute.

BOOM! Studios, responsible for the hit Mighty Morphin and Go Go Power Rangers comic series, is bringing a host of talented artists to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, and you can pre-order the anticipated book now. The Power Rangers Artist Tribute retails for $24.99 and is set to hit this March.

The Artist Tribute will also feature teams like Power Rangers RPM, Mighty Morphin, and more, all of which will be drawn by artists like Anka (Runaways), Adam Gorham (Black Panther), Marcus To (Joyride), Dan Mora (Klaus), and more.

“Fans are going to love this special look at the legacy of Power Rangers through the eyes of some of our favorite artists,” BOOM! Studios editor Dafna Pleban said. “This is just the beginning of our Megazord-sized plans at BOOM! Studios to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers, which includes big news for our monthly Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers series.”

Saban’s Power Rangers Artist Tribute will also include an introduction from a fan favorite of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, Paul Schrier. Fans know Schrier from his always entertaining role of Bulk, who went on to be featured in several seasons of the show. In addition, there will be an Afterword from executive producer of Power Rangers content Brian Casentini, and a stylish cover from Planet of the Apes/Green Lantern artist Felipe Massafera.

You can find the official description below.

“Celebrating 25 years of Power Rangers with beautiful art tributes from artists around the world! Since its debut in 1993, Power Rangers has been a worldwide phenomenon capturing the love and excitement of fans young and old. In honor of the 25th anniversary, return to your favorite heroes, zords, and monsters with this collection of unique artistic voices in a celebration stretching across all twenty five years of the superhero team. Power Rangers Artist Tribute features illustrations from illustrators, comic book artists, and designers alike.”

The Power Rangers Artist Tribute will be available in March of 2018 at your favorite local comic shop, as well as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Books-A-Million, and ComiXology.

