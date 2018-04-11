Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year Two Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

For fans who like to have all of their Power Rangers stories in one place, BOOM! Studios and Saban Brands have the perfect solution.

Last year BOOM! Studios released the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year One Deluxe Edition hardcover, which featured the first year of stories as well as a bonus story and extras like sketches, character concepts, and more. Now the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year Two Deluxe Edition has been listed on Amazon for Pre-Order and will collect all the stories from year two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cover features the Red Ranger (the first year featured the Green Ranger) and will focus heavily on the first Lord Drakkon storyline that featured Billy and Tommy stranded in the dark alternate universe. Many of the things in this year’s Shattered Grid pull from this very storyline, and it will be a great set of stories to add to your Power Rangers collection.

You can find the official description below.

“Introducing the Rangers’ deadliest enemy yet: Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver harnessing the powers of both the Green and White Rangers.

The Command Center has fallen! After the attack of the Black Dragon and Zordon’s disappearance, Rita has overtaken the Power Rangers’ home! With Tommy and Billy stranded in a dystopian future ruled by an evil Power Rangers named Lord Drakkon, the rest of the Rangers must find a way to not only free the Command Center from Rita’s grasp, but rescue their friends from a terrible fate!

The Rangers face their toughest challenge yet in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Year Two as Zordon’s absence leads to new allies and new villains, as Lord Drakkon lays the groundwork for a revolution that’ll reverberate through all of Power Rangers history.

Writer Kyle Higgins (Nightwing, C.O.W.L.) and artists Hendry Prasetya (God Complex) and Jonas Scharf (War of the Planet of the Apes) continue to redefine the legacy of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year Two Deluxe Edition will hit on November 20 and will retail for $75.00.

You can also keep up with the series monthly, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 hits comic stores on April 18. Read our full spoiler-free review of the aanticipatedShattered Grid issue here.