A Mighty Morphin Fan Favorite Dies In Power Rangers #24

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 sets up the biggest event of the year in Shattered Grid, but no one expected it to end quite like this.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Last issue Billy discovered Promethea was holding Lord Drakkon, and in issue #24 he reveals this to the rest of the team. That includes Zordon, Alpha 5, and Saba, who discuss what they should do with him going forward, and Saba decides to take things into his own hands.

Saba gets the idea after Zordon gives Jason a bit of advice. “Her (Grace) words do hold truth. We do control only what we can, as we must, but we also must recognize when things are out of our hands, and accept that we cannot control everything.”

The next scene shows Saba teleporting to Lord Drakkon’s location. He makes his intentions clear, saying ‘I have seen firsthand what you are capable of. The others have not lived with your actions the way that I have. I cannot stand idly by while you sit in this cell, biding your time.”

Saba’s eye flashes red, and Drakkon braces. Saba unleashes an eye beam right at Drakkon’s head, but he dodges, causing the beam to hit the cables keeping his restraints powered. It cut him under his eye, but that doesn’t stop him, as he charges at Saba. Saba continues to pelt him with eye beams until he is grabbed by Drakkon, who says “It’s not I who will be ending.”

Drakkon then decapitates Saba, letting his head drop to the floor. He uses the saber to open a portal, but before he goes he takes the decapitated head with him.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Jonas Scharf, Triona Farrell, and Matt Herms. The cover is provided by Jamal Campbell, and you can find the official description below.

“Billy makes a devastating discovery within the heart of Promethea that threatens to break the Ranger’s alliance with Grace, just as Finster’s monsters activate en masse.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 is in comic stores now.