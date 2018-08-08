New Power Rangers Legacy Figures Incoming

Yesterday we learned that a Power Rangers sequel is in the works — but that’s not the only thing for fans to be excited about. A whole bunch of new Power Rangers Legacy toys have just gone up for pre-order, including the Wave 7 set and Head Morph Figure Wave 2 set. Continue on to find out what’s inside those waves, along with details on the rest of the new Power Rangers Legacy lineup.

The Power Rangers Legacy Wave 7 Action Figure Case can be pre-ordered here for $87.99 with free shipping slated for August. The official description reads:

The Power Rangers are back with the Legacy Collection! These 6-inch tall Legacy figures feature multiple points of articulation and collectible Legacy packaging based on Power Rangers Zeo and Dino Thunder. Each figure includes one battle gear item. This Power Rangers Legacy 6-Inch Wave 7 Action Figure Case contains 4 individually packaged figures and includes the following:

• 2x Dino Thunder White Ranger

• 1x In Space Psycho Red Ranger

• 1x In Space Psycho Blue Ranger

The Power Rangers Legacy Head Morph Figure Wave 2 Set can be pre-ordered here for $64.99 with shipping slated for September. The official description reads:

The Power Rangers Legacy Head Morph Action Figure is a reissue of the morphinomenal 90s hit toy. Just like back in the day…”It’s Morphin’ Time!” Morph your favorite teen into a Power Ranger by pushing down quickly on the Power Morpher Belt Buckle. To change back into a teenager, rotate the helmet back and down until the teenage head is on top and the chest and back panels are closed. Now you’re ready to morph again! Collect the full Ranger team (each sold separately) to combine their weapons into the Power Blaster! Each Power Rangers Legacy Head Morph Figure comes packaged in a retro blister card comes inside a premium window box package, almost like the original packaging. The Power Rangers Legacy Head Morph Action Figure Wave 2 Set contains 3 individually packaged figures:

• 1x Green Ranger

• 1x Blue Ranger

• 1x Black Ranger

The Power Rangers Legacy 1:4 Scale Helmet Coll. Wave 2 Set can be pre-ordered here for $40.99 with shipping slated for September. The official description reads:

The Power Rangers Legacy 1:4 Scale Helmet Collection features meticulously crafted 1:4 scale replicas of the original Mighty Morphin White and Red Ranger iconic helmets. Each helmet has premium paint to accentuate the detailed sculpting that looks just like the real thing, only smaller. Each helmet comes packaged with a display stand. The Power Rangers Legacy 1:4 Scale Helmet Collection Wave 2 Set contains 2 individually packaged mini helmets:

• 1x Green Ranger

• 1x Black Ranger

The Power Rangers Legacy Mastodon Zord with Action Figure can be pre-ordered here for $25.99 with shipping slated for September. The official description reads:

The Power Rangers Legacy Mighty Morphin Mastodon Zord is a highly detailed, show accurate replicas of some of the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Zords. The zord features detailed sculpting and decoration along with multiple points of articulation making the Zords perfect for play or display. Each Zord has a cockpit and includes a stylized 2 1/2-inch tall Black Ranger figure.

The Power Rangers Legacy Wave 6 Rev. 1 Figure Case can be pre-ordered here for $87.99 with free shipping slated for August. The official description reads:

The Power Rangers are back with the Legacy Collection! These 6-inch tall Legacy figures feature multiple points of articulation and collectible Legacy packaging based on Power Rangers Zeo and Dino Thunder. Each figure includes one battle gear item. This Power Rangers Legacy 6-Inch Wave 6 Revision 1 Action Figure Case contains 4 individually packaged figures and includes the following:

• 1x Zeo Red Ranger

• 1x Zeo Blue Ranger

• 2x Dino Thunder Black Ranger

Finally, don’t forget that a brand new collection of 25th anniversary Power Rangers Funko Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. However, if you want to get your hands on that exclusive 6-inch glow-in-the-dark Megazord, you’ll have to wait until November for the next batch. Pre-order it now before your order gets pushed back even further.

