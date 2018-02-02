Power Rangers Executive Producer Talks 25th Anniversary And What’s To Come

The Power Rangers franchise is celebrating the big 25, and executive producer Brian Casentini took some time to reveal why 2018 will be the biggest year yet.

While there’s plenty to celebrate, BOOM! Studios’ comics universe is definitely a focal point of the festivities. Casentini spoke to ComicBook.com about how the partnership between BOOM! and Saban came about.

“The Power Rangers franchise is a really fun IP to work on and when the opportunity to partner with BOOM! Studios presented itself we jumped in head first because we highly respect their editorial team and the quality comics they produce,” Casentini said. “Together with BOOM!, we agreed on the incredibly talented writers and artists to bring into these new comics and we all shared the same goal: to expand upon the mythology of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in a fresh, mature way that would appeal to a broad audience…and we are thrilled with the results.”

That mission statement has culminated in a huge crossover called Shattered Grid, an event unlike any other in Power Rangers history. The process started awhile back, and it seems the wait will be more than worth it.

“Creating an event like Shattered Grid takes a lot of teamwork (in true Ranger fashion!) and we were very thoughtful about this process, especially knowing it would be a part of our 25th anniversary celebration,” Casentini said. “Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrot and the team at BOOM! Studios really understand and appreciate the legacy of Power Rangers so our first meeting on Shattered Grid, which happened months ago, was full of electricity and great ideas on how to bring this event to life. From that initial meeting to now, we have had a fantastic time collaborating together and morphing those ideas into an amazing story and event that we think our fans are simply going to love.”

A 25th Anniversary is a big milestone for any franchise, and Casentini identified a few areas that the franchise can grow even further.

“The 25th anniversary is a huge milestone – we have been continuously on the air for 25 years! Haim Saban was able to create something incredibly special, inspiring inclusivity and teamwork as well as a devoted fan base like nothing I have experienced before. The sky is really the limit for comics going forward. With Lord Drakkon, we were able to create a new, iconic villain who the fans have really responded to in a fantastic way and there is a lot more we can and will do in the future with new characters and narratives from our extensive Power Rangers mythology in the vein of what both Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrot have delivered in our current comics.”

The comics have already delivered several new characters to the Power Rangers mythos, including the fan favorite Lord Drakkon, and Casentini doesn’t see any signs of that creativity stopping anytime soon.

“When creating a new character for these comics, Saban Brands first works closely with our comic book writers Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrot, as well as BOOM! Studios editors, to explore and expand upon Power Rangers’ rich history,” Casentini said. “We are all very passionate about Power Rangers and there were many new ideas discussed on how to give a fresh spin to certain characters. From that, we all rally around whatever idea rises to the top.”

There are many who would love to see some of those comic creations hit other mediums, and Casentini cites another project where that is already happening.

“In terms of adapting the stories from our comics in other mediums such as the television series, we are always looking at new ways to deliver content to our fans, so anything is possible,” Casentini said. As fans of our hugely popular mobile game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars already know, playing Lord Drakkon and the Black Dragon in that new digital universe is a blast!”

The Power Rangers comics have already launched a successful spinoff series in Go Go Power Rangers, so could we see another team get its own series?

“We’ve really enjoyed working on Go Go Power Rangers with Ryan Parrot and BOOM!, which explores the more personal side of each Ranger in a very compelling and exciting way,” Casentini said. “In terms of other seasons, a few of my favorite teams will appear in our Shattered Grid event but I won’t spoil it by telling you which ones those are. In terms of future comics, we really enjoy surprising the fandom so they will just have to wait and see!”

Power Rangers has changed quite a bit in the last 25 years, but there is one thing that hasn’t changed all these years later.

“The Power Rangers television show is every child’s entry point to the superhero genre,” Casentini said. It’s always amazing to me to think of the huge number of people who at one point in their lives dressed up as a Power Ranger for Halloween. The television show has definitely evolved over 25 years while keeping its core DNA intact, which is part of its success. The core thematic pillars of action, adventure, humor, heart, diversity, inclusivity and the power of teamwork remain and will always be important to us.”

“At the same time, we are always looking for ways to break new ground as evidenced by the fact that our 2017 feature film brought the first autistic and LGBTQ superheroes to the silver screen. While our TV show strives to stay current and relevant to the show’s core kid audience, we are just as excited to produce more content for fans of all ages. Our 2017 feature film, Boom comics, mobile game Legacy Wars, and our live streaming HyperForce RPG experience on Twitch have really touched a chord with our older fans and we have many exciting projects on our slate which will offer fans even more opportunities to engage with the brand. Until then, may the Power protect you!”

The 25th season of Power Rangers is Super Ninja Steel, which can be seen on Nickelodeon Saturdays at 12 pm. Shattered Grid kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25.