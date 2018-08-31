Power Rangers: 10 Best Moments From The 25th Anniversary Episode

Power Rangers celebrated its 25th anniversary with a heavily hyped episode, and while it only lasted half an hour there were more than a few moments that stood out.

We’ve collected some of our favorites of the Dimensions in Danger episode right here, which range from small character moments and continuity elements to epic action sequences, not to mention the big reveal of the Master Morpher and what it can do. There was plenty of fan service and a few overall additions to the lore, and while some are disappointed it wasn’t longer, the fandom seems to have responded well overall to the event.

Jason David Frank recently broke down just how much better this episode is compared to the previous one, Legendary Battle.

“The episode by far is probably one of my favorite episodes, probably out of the whole franchise, I would imagine,” Frank told ComicBook.com. “Evil Green was really great, but I think coming back and reuniting with everyone has gotta be a good feeling for me and fans; here we are 25 years later and we’re stronger than we were before.”

You can find the full description for the anticipated episode below.

“Dimensions in Danger: In a special 25th-anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), and Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold).

If you want a full recap of the big episode you can find that here but without further ado here are our 10 favorite moments from Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Dimensions in Danger, and make sure to let us know your favorite moments in the comments!

Tommy’s Family

Right off the bat, the episode earns some great points by showing Tommy living his normal life and heading to his home, where he picks up his son JJ’s bike to go inside before being ambushed by Lord Drayvon.

It’s the son he had with Katherine Hillard, and it’s pretty cool to see this piece of lore actually surface in the television series.

Enter Legendary Rangers

After Drayvon leaves with the evil Tommy robot clone through a portal another portal emerges, with three hooded figures coming through.

These turn out to be Wes Collins (Jason Faunt), Gemma (Li-Ming Hu), and Koda (Yoshi Sudarso), who fill in the current Super Ninja Steel Rangers on what Drayvon is doing to the barriers between dimensions. It is extremely cool to see this group together, and they head off toward’s Drayvon’s world and fortress.

Multiple Dimensions

Speaking of multiple dimensions, it is nice to get some concrete explanations in regards to that aspect of Power Rangers lore.

The idea has been addressed in little ways throughout other seasons, like in Dino Charge for example, but it has never been so clearly illustrated and explained like here. Most teams exist in their own dimension, though it seems the Zordon era of the show exists in the same dimension.

The Power Of Dino Thunder

Tommy is one of the longes tenured Rangers, and it shows in this episode. The current Rangers and their new teammates find themselves surrounded by Kudabots on a bridge outside of Drayvon’s castle when a mysterious figure starts hitting the Kudabots at blindingly fast speeds.

The figure is invisible to the Kudabots, but once he removes the cloak he is none other than Tommy in his Black Dino Ranger gear. This was a pretty impressive display of power and shows just what he is capable of when the situation calls for it.

Jailbreak

With Tommy’s help, the Rangers head to Drayvon’s castle to break the other legendary Rangers out of prison, and the ensuing fight is pretty spectacular. It’s just cool to see Tommy, Wes, Koda, and Gemma all fighting alongside each other, and here we also see the rest of the classic Rangers back up and running.

Of course, this is just a primer for the real fight, which comes right after.

Tommy Vs Tommy

What comes next is an epic fight between the evil Tommy robot (created by Drayvon) and our Tommy, and Tommy starts out fighting him in Black Dino form.

The evil clone gets the upper hand though, pointing out Tommy hasn’t fought in this form in over 20 years. It is then though that Tommy reveals the Master Morpher, and switches into Red Zeo Ranger form.

He gets the upper hand and then changes into White Ranger form, finishing the evil clone off in his Green Ranger form, and the whole sequence is a fan’s dream.

Hail The Legendary Rangers

The Super Ninja Steel Rangers find themselves facing down Drayvon’s army of evil Ranger clones (we’ll call them Sentries because…well, you know), and are severely outnumbered. Luckily they get some lethal reinforcements.

As the Rangers brace for combat classic Rangers appear behind them, and each one is ready for battle. This group includes RPM Silver (Gemma/Li-Ming Hu), Megaforce Yellow (Gia/Ciara Hanna), Mighty Morphin Red (Rocky/Steve Cardenas), In Space Blue (T.J./Selwyn Ward), Dino Thunder White (Trent/Jeffrey Parazzo), Turbo Pink (Kat/Catherine Sutherland), Time Force Red (Wes/Jason Faunt), Mighty Morphin Green/White (Tommy/Jason David Frank), Dino Charge Blue (Koda/Yoshi Sudarso), and Samurai Gold (Antonio/Steven Skyler).

The color flashes and huge explosion completes the picturesque moment.

A Crazy Battle

The ensuing battle is action-packed, but the best part is really the teamwork between similar color Rangers.

The Pink Rangers unite for some splashy action, while the two Gold Rangers also have each other’s backs. The same can be said for the Blue, Red, and Yellow Rangers, and most of the individual Rangers get at least one moment to shine, including this epic moment from Koda that you see above.

Seriously, that’s a great shot, right?

Falconzord Takes To The Sky

Even with all the Rangers against him, Drayvon still manages to almost break the dimensional barrier with the Mega Arrows, but some quick thinking from Tommy keeps him at bay just long enough.

Tommy, who at this point is in his Green Ranger form, switches to the White Ranger and then summons the Falconzord. Yep, the Falconzord makes an appearance and ultimately grabs the Mega Arrow out of the air before it can hit its target.

The Falconzord then takes the arrow and charges towards Drayvon as the other Rangers pelt Drayvon with laser blasts. The direct hit destroys Drayvon, turning red as he explodes.

Power Rangers Forever

At the end of the episode, we get a glimpse at all the Rangers unmorphed and standing together, as the classic Rangers give the Ninja Steel Rangers some words of encouragement.

When Brody mentions Odius, Rocky tells them “Please, she doesn’t stand a chance, not with the Super Ninja Steel Rangers on her tail.”

Tommy tells them “The Power Rangers legacy is in good hands”, and Kat adds “there’s nothing you can’t do” with Antonio adding “as long as you do it together.”

T.J. tells them “you’re a heck of a group”.

Tommy then holds up his fist and says “Rangers forever”, as the rest unite and say “defending together!”.

C’mon, it’s a little cheesy, but it’s the best kind of cheesy, and most of us ate it up with a spoon.