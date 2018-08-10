Power Rangers 25th Anniversary Trailer Features Classic Rangers

We’ve got a brand new look at the anticipated Power Rangers 25th Anniversary episode thanks to a new trailer, which features plenty of classic Rangers.

The new trailer gives us a look at the Super Ninja Steel cast next to several classic Rangers (via IGN), including Wes Collins (Jason Faunt) and Gemma (Li Ming Hu) as they are greeted by Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank) in his Black Dino Thunder form. You can also spot Steve Cardenas’ Red Ranger in one particular scene, though he isn’t unmasked.

Fans will also see the destruction of the Ninja Steel Rangers’ Zords, but they will get a new Ninja Blaze Megazord. The Ranges will be facing off against a new villain as well, but perhaps the biggest revelation is that somehow Madame Odius is controlling Mick, as he has red eyes and is working against the Rangers.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

The anniversary episode will feature several returning Rangers from the franchise, including Jason David Frank, Catherine Sutherland and Jason Faunt, but it will also feature several more who have yet to be revealed. Reuniting with them was a joy for Frank.

“Working side-by-side with Faunt was really cool because we worked together in Forever Red, but we haven’t worked together since, although we do a lot of comic cons together,” Frank told ComicBook.com. “To bring him in was like, ‘Oh, wow, Wes, that’s crazy, that’s cool. That’s something new.’ Then, of course, Catherine was the pink. She was a different pink. Again, go to the picture and it will tell you what she has, I just don’t want to say anything.”

“There are a lot of other team members, part of the franchise, I think people are going to be excited about,” Frank said. “I think it is reaching different age groups. Power Rangers has been around for 25 years, so it’s just going to make people wonder, ‘Who’s involved?’”

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.