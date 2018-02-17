Power Rangers Announces Beast Morphers As New 2019 Season

It’s Morphin Time! We are excited to announce that Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be our 26th season of Saban’s Power Rangers, debuting in early 2019! #PowerRangers #BeastMorphers #PRBM pic.twitter.com/Hkee26gkKL — Power Rangers (@PowerRangers) February 17, 2018

The 26th season of Power Rangers has finally been announced, and it is Power Rangers Beast Morphers!

The new show will kick off in 2019, and you can find the official description below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

“At Saban Brands, we strive to deliver family entertainment that is engaging and forward-thinking while maintaining the core values, such as inclusivity and teamwork, that are important to parents,” said Janet Hsu, Chief Executive Officer of Saban Brands. “With ‘Beast Morphers’ we introduce fan-favorite animal themes with a new, intriguing special ops storyline that keeps the Power Rangers series fresh for viewers of all ages, especially the new generation of viewers.”