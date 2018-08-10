Power Rangers: Lord Drakkon’s New Costume Will Blow Fan’s Minds

The cover to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 has so far featured a myriad Ranger helmets scattered around Lord Drakkon‘s throne, and now we know what his newest form (or possibly final form) will look like.

The full cover of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 surfaced on Instagram user via cyclops17_tony. The cover features a new suit for Drakkon, who is now clad in all black with gold armor. The shield and belt almost have an orange tint to them, emanating from the symbol in the middle of his chest. The helmet has also received some slight tuning and features a silver face mask with a red visor.

Drakkon’s newest suit looks fantastic but is certainly a big departure from his original white, green and gold look. It seems he has finally collected at least almost all of the Morphers he needs, and it will take an army to have a chance at taking him down. Luckily as we saw last issue, the Rangers happen to have an army of their own and are willing to give it one last shot.

You can check out the new cover above.

Whether this is Drakkon’s final form remains to be seen, but it would be hard to improve upon this design much more, as it has already made quite a leap from the original costume. Still, we’re sure they could come up with something, so we’ll just have to wait until the next issue to find out.

We’ve reached out to BOOM! Studios and Hasbro for comment and have not heard back at this time. We’ll keep you updated when we know more.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and colored by Walter Baiamonte, with a cover by Jamal Campbell. You can check out the official description below.

“This is it. The team up between every Ranger left standing against the unrivaled power of Drakkon, while a covert team led by Grace embarks on what might be their last mission ever.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is in comic stores Aug. 15.

So, what do you think of the new look, Power Rangers fans? Let us know in the comments!

