Power Rangers Acquired by Hasbro

Hasbro has now officially acquired Power Rangers from Saban Brands.

Hasbro announced today that it is purchasing Power Rangers and several other brands from Saban, including My Pet Monster, Popples, Julius Jr., Luna Petunia, Treehouse Detectives, and more. The deal, which includes cash and stock, is valued at around $522 million.

“Power Rangers is an iconic brand built on a heritage of great storytelling and merchandising with tremendous upside potential when fully executed across Hasbro‘s Brand Blueprint,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Shortly after entering into our licensing arrangement, it became clear that now was the time to begin investing in unlocking Power Rangers’ full potential. We see significant opportunity for Power Rangers across our entire Brand Blueprint, including toys and games, consumer products, digital gaming and entertainment, as well as geographically throughout our global retail footprint. We couldn’t be more pleased that Haim Saban will continue in a consulting role to further guide our development of this valuable property for the next generation of Power Rangers fans.”

“25 years after launching Power Rangers, I believe the future for this brand has never been greater,” said Haim Saban, founder of Saban Brands and creator of Power Rangers. “Hasbro’s leadership in innovation, storytelling and brand stewardship make it the perfect company to further develop the global reach and appeal of the Power Rangers property. I look forward to working with Brian and the team in the years to come.”

Fans will start seeing products from Hasbro in 2019.

This isn’t the first time Saban has sold Power Rangers. It previously sold the brand to Disney in 2001, but was purchased back by Saban Brands in 2010. Since then the show has featured Power Rangers Samurai, Super Samurai, Megaforce, Super Megaforce, Dino Charge, Dino Super Charge, Ninja Steel, and Super Ninja Steel.

Hasbro previous acquired the master toy license for Power Rangers, previously held by Bandai America. Now it will add the entire brand under its wing, and we are very interested to see how this affects the properties movie aspirations, as well as its toy crossover opportunities.