Power Rangers: All New Solar Ranger Revealed

At the BOOM! Studios Beyond The Grid panel at Power Morphicon it appears that a new Power Ranger will debut called the Solar Ranger.

The Solar Ranger was shown, and he or she looks incredibly slick. The design is black and purple, and you can see the new concept art below. The cover for Power Rangers #31 has hidden someone in the center, but it appears that is the Solar Ranger, so they will likely debut in that issue.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is written by Kyle Higgins and is drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description is included below.

“This is it. The team up between every Ranger left standing against the unrivaled power of Drakkon, while a covert team led by Grace embarks on what might be their last mission ever.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #30 is in stores now