‘Power Rangers All-Stars’ RPG Gameplay Trailer Released

A new gameplay trailer has emerged for the mobile RPG Power Rangers All-Stars, showing the Rangers and a nifty S.P.D. Megazord in action.

The new trailer spotlights some of the teams you’ll be able to wield in the upcoming RPG, including Power Rangers S.P.D, Mystic Force, RPM, and of course Mighty Morphin. Each ranger will have their own special abilities and attacks, and can we just how cool it is to see them wielding their signature weapons as they move across the map. That’s not all though, as the Delta Squad Megazord makes its debut and looks immensely powerful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can also see how the bigger Megazord battles will play out, but it seems you can also call upon your Zords in smaller battles, as you can see the Delta Squad Megazord taking on an army of smaller enemies. You can it in action in the trailer above.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Power Rangers All-Stars is a fully 3D RPG where you will control 5 of your favorite Rangers as you make your way through dungeons and battle larger than life enemies. This is a hack and slash RPG, and you’ll have special abilities that you can use during the battle that all have countdown timers, but you’ll also be able to utilize the Megazords as well, as you can see in the gameplay footage above.

Here are the Rangers we’ve spotted in the game so far.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Red Ranger

Yellow Ranger

Pink Ranger

Black Ranger

Blue Ranger

Green Ranger

Power Rangers S.P.D.

S.P.D. Green Ranger

S.P.D. Yellow Ranger

S.P.D. Pink Ranger

S.P.D. Blue Ranger

S.P.D. Red Ranger

Operation Overdrive

Blue Overdrive Ranger

Yellow Overdrive Ranger

Black Overdrive Ranger

Mystic Force

Yellow Mystic Ranger

Blue Mystic Ranger

Red Mystic Ranger

Black Mystic Ranger

Green Mystic Ranger

RPM

Ranger Operator Red

Ranger Operator Blue

Ranger Operator Yellow

Ranger Operator Green

Ranger Operator Black

Megaforce

Megaforce Pink

Megaforce Red

Megaforce Black

Super Megaforce

Super Megaforce Red

Dino Charge

Dino Charge Black

Wild Force

Black Wild Force Ranger

Red Wild Force Ranger

You can view the official description of the game below.

– Explore in 3D the Rangers Command Center

– Pilot the most powerful Megazord guardians!

– Complete Daily Missions and Dimensional Explorations with strategically selected Ranger teams

– Select your best team of Rangers for 5-vs-5 training battles in the Dimensional Arena

– Team up with members of your Alliance to complete Alliance Raids!

– Receive exciting rewards when both idling and participating!

No release date has been announced yet for the actual worldwide launch, but we’ll keep you posted. The game will be available for both iOS and Android, and you can pre-register for it here.