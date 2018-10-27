‘Power Rangers All-Stars’ RPG Gameplay Trailer Released

A new gameplay trailer has emerged for the mobile RPG Power Rangers All-Stars, showing the Rangers and a nifty S.P.D. Megazord in action.
The new trailer spotlights some of the teams you’ll be able to wield in the upcoming RPG, including Power Rangers S.P.D, Mystic Force, RPM, and of course Mighty Morphin. Each ranger will have their own special abilities and attacks, and can we just how cool it is to see them wielding their signature weapons as they move across the map. That’s not all though, as the Delta Squad Megazord makes its debut and looks immensely powerful.
You can also see how the bigger Megazord battles will play out, but it seems you can also call upon your Zords in smaller battles, as you can see the Delta Squad Megazord taking on an army of smaller enemies. You can it in action in the trailer above.
For those unfamiliar with the game, Power Rangers All-Stars is a fully 3D RPG where you will control 5 of your favorite Rangers as you make your way through dungeons and battle larger than life enemies. This is a hack and slash RPG, and you’ll have special abilities that you can use during the battle that all have countdown timers, but you’ll also be able to utilize the Megazords as well, as you can see in the gameplay footage above.
Here are the Rangers we’ve spotted in the game so far.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Red Ranger
Yellow Ranger
Pink Ranger
Black Ranger
Blue Ranger
Green Ranger
Power Rangers S.P.D.
S.P.D. Green Ranger
S.P.D. Yellow Ranger
S.P.D. Pink Ranger
S.P.D. Blue Ranger
S.P.D. Red Ranger
Operation Overdrive
Blue Overdrive Ranger
Yellow Overdrive Ranger
Black Overdrive Ranger
Mystic Force
Yellow Mystic Ranger
Blue Mystic Ranger
Red Mystic Ranger
Black Mystic Ranger
Green Mystic Ranger
RPM
Ranger Operator Red
Ranger Operator Blue
Ranger Operator Yellow
Ranger Operator Green
Ranger Operator Black
Megaforce
Megaforce Pink
Megaforce Red
Megaforce Black
Super Megaforce
Super Megaforce Red
Dino Charge
Dino Charge Black
Wild Force
Black Wild Force Ranger
Red Wild Force Ranger
You can view the official description of the game below.
– Explore in 3D the Rangers Command Center
– Pilot the most powerful Megazord guardians!
– Complete Daily Missions and Dimensional Explorations with strategically selected Ranger teams
– Select your best team of Rangers for 5-vs-5 training battles in the Dimensional Arena
– Team up with members of your Alliance to complete Alliance Raids!
– Receive exciting rewards when both idling and participating!
No release date has been announced yet for the actual worldwide launch, but we’ll keep you posted. The game will be available for both iOS and Android, and you can pre-register for it here.