Power Rangers: Austin St. John Talks Meeting The New Ranger Cast

Hasbro finally confirmed that the original Red Ranger himself Austin St. John would be returning to the franchise for a special team-up in season 2 of Beast Morphers, and even showed off a small teaser for the anticipated event. ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down and chat with St. John about all things Power Rangers, including what it was like meeting the Beast Morphers cast, the newest Rangers in the franchise.

“Ya know I’m starting to feel less like the Red Ranger and more like the Godfather,” St. John said. “When I walk onto the set I’m like ‘one day you too will be okay’, you know? So just looking at these young guys and their vibe and energy and how they just explode into their personas, it’s really kind of cool. It’s like that song ‘we’re going back in time’, I feel like that song every time I go back.”

“It’s awesome,” St. John said. “They’re amazing, talented in their own right, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they do.”

The upcoming episode will hit during season 2 of Beast Morphers, and will be the first time St. John has been back in the show since Power Rangers Wild Force’s anniversary episode Forever Red. He won’t be the only one returning either, as other classic Ranger stars from Dino Charge are also slated to return. While there will be Dino Thunder Rangers and other Mighty Morphin Rangers in the footage, we’ll have to wait and see if anyone from those casts makes an appearance.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est. You can check out more of our Power Rangers coverage right here and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers as well!