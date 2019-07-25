Power Rangers’ Original Red Ranger Reveals Why He Decided to Return for Beast Morphers

The Power Rangers franchise is packed with classic Rangers that fans love, and few are more legendary than the original Red Ranger himself Austin St. John. St. John appeared as Jason Lee Scott in the first two seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and then would eventually return as the Zeo Gold Ranger in Power Rangers Zeo. Aside from an appearance here and there though it’s been some time since he was part of the show, but that’s all changing thanks to a special coming up in Beast Morphers, and ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with St. John all about it, including why he decided to come back after so many years away.

“They’ve (fans) been hitting me up for, every year, everywhere I go in the world they’re like ‘when you coming back, when you coming back’, or ‘we’re tired of seeing the same faces, when are you coming back?’, and I’m like ‘I’m picky’,” St. John said. “Ya know, it’s gotta be like my jam and it’s gotta be written well and I’ve had invitations every year from the show including from when I was overseas for the war I had an invitation.”

As for what eventually sealed the deal, it was a combination of factors, with two of the biggest ones being a reunion with some old friends and a compelling story.

“Chip, who is the EP, executive producer, reached out to me on this one and I worked with him 25 years ago, so it was kind of right time, right vibe, and he gave me the idea for the storyline and I was like ‘whoooaa, people are going to love that. The fans are gonna go crazy.’ It’s good,” St. John said.

It wasn’t just Judd “Chip” Lynn he would reunite with, and it never hurts to be in a place like New Zealand.

“Well I only like to work with people that I know, and Chip was, he’s one of my original crew from back in the day, and then he dropped another couple of names,” St. John said. “Sean the DP for the second unit and some of the stunt guys. I was like ‘oh my gosh, I’d love to see these guys.’ And New Zealand, I hadn’t been to New Zealand. So let’s check this out, that won’t suck, ya know. So I got to see New Zealand, see some old faces, meet a lot of the new guys, and the story I liked, so it’s going to have people on the edge of their seats.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est, and the Austin St. John guest-starring episode (or episodes) will debut next year.