Power Rangers: The Beast Bots Make Their ‘Beast Morphers’ Debut

The new episode of Power Rangers Beast Morphers gave us our first look at the Beast Bots, and they made an immediate impact as soon as they hit the screen.

Spoilers incoming for Power Rangers: Beast Morphers Evox’s Revenge, so if you haven’t seen the episode yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode kicks off with a trip to Evox’s realm and his newest allies, but right after things lighten up a bit as the Rangers get to meet their new robot sidekicks the Beast Bots, and they made quite the impression. The Beast Bots are themed after animals and can fight alongside the team in their base mode or can combine with Buster Vehicles to form several more modes, and each one has a distinct personality.

First, we meet Jax, the Yellow Ranger’s Jackrabbit Beast Bot who looks adorable but definitely has a bit of an attitude. Next up is Smash, the Blue Ranger’s Gorilla Beast Bot who despite his imposing appearance seems to be a big teddy bear. Last but certainly not least is Cruise, the Red Ranger’s Cheetah Bot who can also transform into a motorcycle. That said, he’s also a bit forgetful, so directions are probably not really his thing.

You can get more up-close looks at the Beast Bots in the following slides, who we’re pretty sure they are going to be a consistent highlight throughout the season. For those unfamiliar with Beast Morphers, you can check out the official description below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called ‘Morph-X’ with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Hit the next slide to check out the Beast Bots!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Meet Jax

Meet Jax, Zoey’s adorable Jackrabbit Beast Bot!

One Thing To Remember…

Jax is pretty cool, but as Zoey learns in the episode, he doesn’t like to be patted on the head, and you don’t want to make Jax angry.

Meet Smash

Next up is Smash, who is Ravi’s awesome and lovable Gorilla Beast Bot!

Needs A Hug

During the episode, we also learn that Smash likes hugs, though Ravi doesn’t seem to be on-board. Poor Smash…

Meet Cruise

Next we meet Cruise, Devon’s new Beast Bot!

But Wait, There’s More!

Cruise lives up to his name by also transforming into a sleek motorcycle for Devon to take into battle, though he is a bit forgetful at times. We think the whole turning into a bike thing makes up for it though.

Meet The Team

Each of the Beast Bots are strong on their own, but together they form quite the formidable squad, and you can see them all together above.