Power Rangers: Hasbro Reveals ‘Beast Morphers’ Figures and Beast-X Morpher

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is starting to rev its engines, and thanks to Hasbro we now have a look at several of the new figures from the upcoming toy line ahead of Toy Fair.

Toy Fair kicks into gear next week, but Hasbro recently revealed a slew of new figures from its Beast Morphers 6′ inch line as well as a new Morpher. First though let’s talk about the figures, which include the Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and the Blue Ranger, as well as villains Blaze and Tronics.

We’re already seeing an upgrade in the figures here, as the 6′ inch Rangers boast some nice articulation as well as 2 weapons. The figures also come with Morph-X keys. It’s nice to see that the first wave will also feature all three Rangers in it as well as a villain, and you can check out more photos of the line in the next slides.

Next, we have the Beast-X Morpher, which features music, lights, and sound effects, and even says “It’s Morphin Time”. It also makes animal-inspired sounds as the wearer waves it around, and if you insert the Morph-X keys you can activate specific Ranger sounds and phrases.

You can check out all the new additions up-close in the next slide!

Beast Morphers Red Ranger 6′ Figure

Releases: Spring 2019

Retail Price: $9.99

Ages 4 years & up

You can check out the official description below.

“When scientists convert the power of the Morphing Grid into Morph-X, a group of teens are infused with animal DNA to become the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS and protect the Morph-X from any villains who may try to steal it. The figures in the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS BASIC FIGURES Assortment stand at 6 inches tall, feature multiple points of articulation, and includes 2 accessories so kids can imagine the martial arts action of the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS TV show. Plus, with the included Morph-X key, kids can imagine unlocking powers in the Beast-X Morpher toy. The assortment includes the RED RANGER Figure, BLUE RANGER Figure, YELLOW RANGER Figure, CYBERVILLAIN BLAZE Figure and TRONIC Figure. Imagine the CYBERVILLAIN BLAZE and TRONIC Figures commanding the forces of Evox to steal the Morph-X and have the RED, BLUE and YELLOW RANGER Figures fighting to protect the Morph-X! Find other POWER RANGERS figures and gear, including POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS toys, to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Beast Morphers Red Ranger 6′ Figure 2

Beast Morphers Yellow Ranger 6′ Figure

Beast Morphers Blue Ranger 6′ Figure

Beast Morphers Blue Ranger 6′ Figure 2

Beast Morphers Cybervillain Blaze

Beast Morphers Tronics

Beast Morphers Beast-X Morpher

Releases: Spring 2019

Retail Price: $29.99

Ages 5 years & up

You can check out the official description below.

“Get ready to Go Go POWER RANGERS! In the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS series, Rangers morph into their superhuman form by activating their Morpher. Now kids can imagine that they’re activating their own super powers with the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS BEAST-X MORPHER toy. Putting it on the wrist and saying “It’s Morphin Time” activates music, lights, and sound effects. Swinging it around as if battling monsters unleashes special animal-inspired sounds. Insert the included MORPH-X KEY to activate different character sounds and phrases. Look for other POWER RANGERS items that include MORPH-X KEYS to unlock even more sounds and phrases, along with other POWER RANGERS figures and gear to expand the morphinominal action. Each sold separately. Available at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Beast Morphers Beast-X Morpher 2

Beast Morphers Beast-X Morpher 3