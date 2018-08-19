‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Official Teaser Trailer Released

The big day is finally here, as Hasbro has given fans their first look at the new season of Power Rangers Beast Morphers.

We previously received an all Sentai footage teaser of the new show, but this time around we’ve got the new footage to go along with it, including new glimpses of the cast. Saban and now Hasbro went all out form Beast Morphers, creating all new costumes for the anticipated season, though they still resemble the suits from the source material.

You can check out the new trailer (via Io9) in the video above and you can find the official description for the series below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger, and many fans thought that the next to be adapted would be season 41, Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. When Saban announced Go-Busters, it was a welcome surprise.

Power Rangers: Beast Morphers will hit Nickelodeon in 2019.

Power Rangers: Beast Morphers will hit Nickelodeon in 2019.