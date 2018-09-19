‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Supporting Cast Revealed

Fans got to meet the main rangers of Power Rangers Beast Morphers at Power Morphicon, and now Hasbro has revealed the supporting cast for the anticipated show.

The new cast will join Rorrie Travis (Red Ranger), Jacqueline Scislowski (Yellow Ranger), and Jasmeet Baduwalia (Blue Ranger), and while we aren’t sure if any of them are the Gold and Silver Ranger, it is a pretty solid bet two of them will be.

The new cast includes Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Liana Ramirez (Roxy). You can find all of their photos in the gallery and you can find their social media accounts to give them a follow below.

Abraham Rodriguez: Instagram, Facebook

Colby Strong: Instagram

Cosme Flores: Instagram, Facebook

Kristina Ho: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Liana Ramirez: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

This cast is looking like one of the more diverse ones in the show’s history, which is saying something since that tends to be one of the franchise’s biggest strengths. We can’t wait to see them all in action, and hopefully, we’ll get some additional footage soon.

Fans are now starting to get to know the three main Rangers, including Travis, who recently revealed he had gone out for Power Rangers once previously but didn’t get it until the second time around.

“I auditioned for it one time before and I didn’t hear anything back for that,” Travis said. “So I was in my bed one day and my manager calls me and he’s like ‘Rorrie, you got an audition. Have you seen it?’ And I didn’t look at it, I was doing something the day before, and I looked at it and said ‘oh, it’s Power Rangers again’. He was like ‘Oh, well you already auditioned for it, let’s just pass on it’. I said ‘wait a minute wait a minute now wait wait (laughs), let’s do it again, let me just see if I can get a callback, and went in and sure enough.”

You can find the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Beast Morphers will be adapted from the series Tokumei Sentai Go-Busters, which is the 36th season of Super Sentai. The latest season of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, was actually based on the 39th season Shuriken Sentai Ninninger.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers launches sometime in 2019.