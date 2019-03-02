‘Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Theme Song and Title Sequence Revealed

Hasbro blessed us with the official theme song and opening sequence to Power Rangers Beast Morphers today, and you can watch the full thing right here.

The new theme song and opening title sequence was introduced by stars Rorrie D. Travis, Jasmeet Baduwalia, and Jacqueline Scislowski, appearing in their full Ranger suits and kicking off the opening with “Activate Beast Power.” We then see all the lovely new footage of the team in action, and then the theme song really starts to kick into gear.

Once it starts to roll it’s pretty catchy, kicking off with the new slogan “Go Go Power Rangers.” The theme continues to build momentum, and we especially dig that very 2000 techy “It’s Morphin Time”. Once the keys appear the lyrics kick in, saying “For justice we fight, with Beast Morphing might, together we rise!” Then the original beat comes back in and hits with “Go Go Power Rangers” twice, then concludes with an equally techy sounding “Power Rangers Beast Morphers.”

You can check out the entire them in the video above.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers hits Nickelodeon on March 2nd at 8 am est.

Are you excited for Beast Morphers? Let us know in the comments and make sure to hit me up at @MattMuellerCB on Twitter with your thoughts!

