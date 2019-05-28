Power Rangers: New Beast Morphers Toys Spotlight Armor Upgrades, Villains, and More

Power Rangers fans have already started seeing new Beast Morphers toys hit their local stores, but now we have some high res photos of the anticipated wave, which will bring more villains, Beast Bots, and more to store shelves. The new photos come courtesy of Power Ranger Talk, and as you can see below the wave will allow fans to finally complete their Beast Bot set with Jax, and we’re absolutely loving those shoulder carrots. If you’ve been waiting to add the lovable rabbit to your crew of Smash and Cruise, you’re in luck.

You can also see the Silver Ranger Steel in all his glory, who will come with a blaster and a claw weapon as well as his Morph-X key. If the actual figure looks half as good as it does in the photo, this might be my favorite of the line, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Fans can also get their first look at some new Red Ranger upgrade armor, which will be called Red Fury Mode. The upgrade gives the Red Ranger extra leg, arm, and chest armor, and he also gets a claw weapon he can wield as well as the Cheetah Blade.

The biggest addition in this wave though is Roxy, as Blaze was available in the first set. The delightfully evil character comes with several weapons and a Morph-X key, but you can also pick up the villain Drilltron in wave 2 to carry out her orders.

Pretty nice – high Res pic.twitter.com/CNTMORyUfa — Power Ranger Talk (@PowerRangerTalk) May 25, 2019

You can check out the new figures above and below, and they are already turning up in select stores.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.