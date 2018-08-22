Power Rangers Beyond The Grid Covers Reveal Unmorphed Rangers

BOOM! Studios has unveiled new covers for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #33, and they give us our first look at the unmorphed Beyond the Grid Rangers.

The main cover features Marguerite Bennett’s new team of Rangers Kimberly (Ranger Slayer), Heckyl (Dark Ranger), Tanya (Yellow Zeo Ranger), Andros (Red In Space Ranger), Cam (Ninja Storm Green Ranger), and Mike Corbett (Magna Defender). Their surroundings are a bit alien, and the description describes it as a “hostile new environment.”

It also suggests the reason that they are demorphed is that their powers are diminishing, and adds that they have no current allies. Whether that means in general or on this planet remains to be seen, but you can check out the cover below.

“Even though I can’t tell you what’s coming, I’m really hoping to keep the momentum, vigor, and emotion of everything that Kyle has set up on this careening course into this whole new world of possibilities,” Bennett told ComicBook.com. “I won’t lie it’s a dream come true. It’s such a cliché and so childish but so sincere, I can’t believe that I get to write for Power Rangers.”

The next cover features Tommy morphing into his Black Dino Ranger form, and the third cover is the next in the Forever series of variants, this time featuring all of the White Rangers. You can check out those covers below as well.

The official description for Power Rangers #33 can be found below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #33

Publisher : BOOM! Studios

Retail Price : $3.99

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artist: Simone di Meo

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Jamal Campbell

Preorder Cover: Jordan Gibson

Incentive Cover: Linda Lithén

The synopsis reads, “BEYOND THE GRID continues as an all-star team of Power Rangers struggle to survive a hostile new environment with diminishing powers and no allies. Meanwhile, Andros (Red Space Ranger) comes to terms with the lengths that he will go, and the lines he will cross, to reunite with his sister, Karone.”

Before that, the official conclusion to Shattered Grid will take place in Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1, and you can find that official description below.

“It all comes to a conclusion in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid #1, the oversized finale to the epic comic book event from Higgins and Di Nicuolo that changes everything for the Power Rangers in ways no one ever expected. This issue features a main cover by Jamal Campbell, with variants covers by Chris Burnham (Batman Incorporated) and Christian Ward (Black Bolt).”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #33 hits in November, while Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid #1 lands later this month.