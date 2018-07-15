Power Rangers: BOOM! Studios SDCC Booth Features HyperForce, Mighty Morphin, WWE, And More

Power Rangers fans will have plenty to keep them busy during San Diego Comic-Con, and that includes meeting the team behind BOOM! Studios’ popular Ranger comics.

BOOM! Studios, publisher of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers, will have writers Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrott on hand to sign autographs, but a few former Rangers will also join them, including David Yost (Mighty Morphin) and Tracy Lynn Cruz (In Space).

Part of the crew from Power Rangers HyperForce will also be in attendance, including Peter Sudarso, Cristina Vee, Paul Schrier, Meghan Strawberry17 Camarena, Malika Lim, and Zac Eubank.

BOOM! will also have WWE Superstar Becky Lynch at the booth on Friday. You can check out the entire schedule below.

Wednesday, 7/18

6:00 PM – 6:50 PM Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

7:30 PM – 8:20 PM James Tynion IV (The Backstagers), Sam Johns (The Backstagers)

Thursday, 7/19

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM David Jesus Vignolli (A Girl in the Himalayas)

12:00 – 12:50 PM Jay Fosgitt (Jim Henson’s Beneath the Dark Crystal, Bodie Troll)

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM Kostas Zachopoulos (Run Wild, The Cloud), Vincenzo Balzano (Run Wild, The Cloud)

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM Ben Blacker (The Thrilling Adventure Hour), Ben Acker (The Thrilling Adventure Hour), Sean “Cheeks” Galloway (The Thrilling Adventure Hour)

3:00 PM – 3:50 PM Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers)

4:00 PM – 4:50 PM Tom Taylor (The Deep)

5:00 PM – 5:50 PM Brooklyn Allen (Lumberjanes), Kat Leyh (Lumberjanes)

6:00 PM – 6:50 PM Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Power of the Dark Crystal, Low Road West)

Friday, 7/20

10:00 AM – 10:50 AM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM Aline Brosh McKenna (Jane)

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM Becky Lynch (WWE Superstar)

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Tracy Lynn Cruz (Ashley Hammond on Power Rangers in Space)

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM Olivia Olson (Voice of Marceline on Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time)

3:00 PM – 3:50 PM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

4:00 PM – 4:50 PM Brooklyn Allen (Lumberjanes), Kat Leyh (Lumberjanes)

5:00 PM – 5:50 PM David Jesus Vignolli (A Girl in the Himalayas)

6:00 PM – 6:50 PM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

Saturday, 7/21

10:00 AM – 10:50 AM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM Peter Sudarso, Cristina Vee, Paul Schrier, Meghan “Strawberry17” Camarena, Malika Lim, Zac Eubank (Power Rangers Hyperforce)

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM Ian McGinty (Rocko’s Modern Life, Adventure Time)

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), and Tracy Lynn Cruz (Ashley Hammond on Power Rangers in Space)

3:00 PM – 3:50 PM Tom Taylor (The Deep)

4:00 PM – 4:50 PM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

5:00 PM – 5:50 PM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

6:00 PM – 6:50 PM David Yost (Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

Sunday, 7/22

11:00 AM – 11:50 AM Kat Leyh (Lumberjanes)

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM Kostas Zachopoulos (Run Wild, The Cloud), Vincenzo Balzano (Run Wild, The Cloud)

1:00 PM – 1:50 PM Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), and Tracy Lynn Cruz (Ashley Hammond on Power Rangers in Space)

2:00 PM – 2:50 PM Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Power of the Dark Crystal, Low Road West)

3:00 PM – 3:50 PM Kurt Sutter (creator of Sons of Anarchy)

4:00 PM – 4:50 PM Tom Taylor (The Deep)

You can find even more Power Rangers SDCC goodness here.

On Wednesday fans can pick up Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29, which is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte with a cover by Jamal Campbell.

“The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their allies prepare their final counterattack against Drakkon, as a new ally makes it through their world and Zordon makes a last-ditch call for help.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 is in comic stores on July 18.