Classic Mighty Morphin Moment Featured On Go Go Power Rangers Cover

The Power Rangers comics have had some gorgeous covers, but one of its newest covers immortalizes a classic Mighty Morphin moment.

The new variant cover will ship with Go Go Power Rangers #11 and is drawn by Audrey Mok. The cover recreates a moment from the High Five episode in season 1, which featured Trini overcoming her fear of heights to save Billy from a Putty, and even features a vintage aesthetic to complete the look.

High Five originally aired on September 7, 1993, and is actually the second episode of the series. At this point, the Rangers were only morphing when it was absolutely necessary, so the group splits up at one point to divide some Putty forces. Trini and Billy are paired together, but Billy ends up going up while Trini heads down, resulting in Billy getting stranded up high on a cliff with a Putty in front of him.

At this point, Billy hadn’t learned how to fight without being morphed. The panic starts to set in and he drops his morpher, causing him to call out for help. Trini has a paralyzing fear of heights, but she powers through it to go and save her friend, conquering her fear in the process.

You can check out the full cover above.

You can check out the other covers in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

“In Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11, from writer Ryan Parrott and artist Dan Mora, Matt puts his life on the line to get close to the Rangers, while Kimberly must face the Ranger Slayer alone. This issue features a main cover by Dan Mora, with variant covers by Miguel Mercado (Over The Garden Wall), Audrey Mok (Archie) and Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur).”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora, with a cover by Mora as well.

Print copies of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11 will be available for sale in July 2018 at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the one nearest you) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers like comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.