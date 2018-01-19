Power Rangers’ Emma Lahana Joining Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

It seems a former Power Ranger is joining Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger TV series.

The new Freeform series recently received a premiere date and time slot, it also will be adding the talents of actress Emma Lahana in an undisclosed role. The actress celebrated the news on social media, but wouldn’t reveal exactly what her character will be doing on the show.

“Couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the @Marvel universe! I can’t give you guys the details of my character just yet 😉 but I hope you love her as much as I do.”

Now, she said love, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s on the side of the angels. She could very well be a villain, but only time will tell. Either way, we’re sure Power Rangers fans will tune in to see her in action.

Lahana played the role of Kira Ford on Power Rangers Dino Thunder, which aired in 2004. Lahana was the team’s resident Yellow Dino Ranger, fighting alongside James Napier (Red), Kevin Duhaney (Blue), Jeffrey Parazzo (White), and of course Jason David Frank (Black).

The character would return in Power Rangers S.P.D., Operation Overdrive, and Super Megaforce. With the 25th Anniversary episode right around the corner, perhaps she will make another appearance in the future.

You can find the description of Cloak & Dagger below.

“Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.”

“Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is set to debut on June 7 at 8 pm ET on Freeform.