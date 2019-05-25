Power Rangers’ Gold Ranger Explains How Nate Will Change After Becoming a Ranger

Fans saw Nate Silva finally become a Ranger in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, and becoming the franchise’s newest Gold Ranger. Nate has been the mind behind Grid Battleforce’s technology, gadgets, and lovable Beast Bots, but now he’ll be stepping into a new role as he takes his place alongside the team in the field. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Nate actor Abraham Rodriguez all about Beast Morphers, including how Nate’s new role will change the character going forward.

“I think his biggest challenge will be definitely that he’s not used to fighting himself, and he is very used to developing new weaponry to helping the Rangers, and sending them anything that they need,” Rodriguez said. “But now that he’s actually going to be fighting for himself, I think it is also an advantage because he does know how all of this works more than anybody because he’s been working at Grid Battleforce since he was six years old, developing, you know, he developed Morph-X.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Nate will now be fighting on the front lines, that doesn’t mean he’ll be abandoning his other skillsets by any means.

“So I think that’s definitely an advantage for him to know the scientific realm, and everything about Grid Battleforce, and the weapons, and now be able to use that himself when fighting,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s a really big step up, and I think it’ll definitely overall help the team to fight Evox. So yeah, I’m really, really excited for everyone to see Nate fighting, and also continue doing his science stuff, and continue developing new weaponry, new tactics, and plans to overall work as a team to fight Evox.”

Nate made his big Gold Ranger debut (along with the Silver Ranger) in episode 8 of Beast Morphers, and we can’t wait to see what Nate gets up to when the series returns.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est, and you check out our full interview right here! As always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!