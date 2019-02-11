Power Rangers: Hasbro In Talks With Paramount For New Movie

We knew Hasbro was already working on a plan for a Power Rangers movie, but CEO Brian Goldner revealed today that they are in talks with Paramount to make it happen.

After Goldner’s previous comments about a new Power Rangers movie, it was assumed they would take advantage of their relationship with Paramount to make it happen. Paramount has been the home of most Hasbro properties in recent years, including G.I. Joe and Transformers, and during today’s Hasbro Financial call Goldner confirmed they are in talks with Paramount Pictures at the moment to make Power Rangers the next property in that relationship (via TokuNation).

Now, no further information was revealed, so at the moment we don’t know when the movie could be releasing (likely no sooner than 2021) and we also don’t know if it will be a reboot of the previous reboot or a sequel to it. There are fans in both camps regarding that subject, though the further we get from the 2017 movie the harder and less practical it becomes to get that cast back together.

Hasbro touched on the rather rough 2018 (thanks to the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us) as well as all the promising ventures they have for 2019, which you can check out below.

“Throughout 2018, we engaged in several major innovation initiatives and initiated significant organizational changes to enable us to stabilize our European business in 2019 and return Hasbro to profitable growth this year,” Goldner said. “In 2019 we are entering the next innovation cycle for NERF and we will deliver break frame innovation across price points in the market this year. Hasbro’s POWER RANGERS line will hit the market in the second quarter, setting the stage for an all-new era for this iconic brand. We are positioned to advance our gaming leadership, leveraging our investments, social relevance, innovative game play and the industry’s broadest games portfolio, including the launch of our digital game Magic: The Gathering Arena. We will deliver all-new play experiences in support of a raft of compelling entertainment properties, including Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, Disney Animation’s Frozen 2 and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Episode IX. Finally, to successfully deliver these and numerous other initiatives, we’ve re-imagined and re-designed our go-to-market strategy globally supported by compelling, digital-first marketing programs for our consumers and retailers.”

