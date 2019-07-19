Hasbro Reveals Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 2 Figures and Ultrazord Ultimate Collection

Power Rangers fans finally got to see Hasbro’s full Lightning Collection Wave 2 lineup up close, but that wasn’t all they had up their sleeve. In addition to confirming the lineup and showing new photos of the four new figures, fans also got the debut of the Beast Morphers Beast-X Ultrazord, which will be coming as part of an ultimate collection pack with the full Ranger team alongside it. UPDATE: Many of the figures featured below are available to pre-order now. This includes the full-scale, wearable White Ranger helmet.

Lightning Collection Wave 2 will feature Lost Galaxy’s Magna Defender, Mighty Morphin’s Pink Ranger (Kimberly), and Beast Morphers’ Red and Gold Rangers, and each will come with a bevy of accessories and battle effects just like wave 1.

You can check out the entire collection as well as the Ultrazord Ultimate Collection on the following slides, and you can check out Beast Morphers Red Ranger Lightning Collection figure and its official description in the photo below.

“POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6” BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro‘s all-new POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION’s highly-articulated, 6-inch figures will have best-in-class detailing and design, and will feature Photo Real technology for realistic actor likenesses. In the BEAST MORPHERS TV series, the laid-back Devon Daniels prefers a life of video games and no responsibility, but steps up as leader of the BEAST MORPHERS as the Cheetah-powered Red Ranger. The BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER Figure includes two different heads that can be swapped—one of the Ranger in his helmet, and another without as Devon Daniels from BEAST MORPHERS. Look for other collectible figures in this series, soon to be announced. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and all major retailers.”

Lost Galaxy’s Magna Defender

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ LOST GALAXY MAGNA DEFENDER Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro’s POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LOST GALAXY MAGNA DEFENDER Figure is inspired by the POWER RANGERS LOST GALAXY series and features over 20 points of articulation for high poseability; figures also include extra hands and 3 accessories, including the Magna Defender’s Magna Blaster. The MAGNA DEFENDER is the lone warrior seeking vengeance for his family and planet and won’t let anyone get in his way, not even the POWER RANGERS. Look for other collectible figures in this series, including BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER, BEAST MORPHERS GOLD RANGER and MIGHTY MORPHIN PINK RANGER. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and all major retailers.

Beast Morphers’ Gold Ranger

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ BEAST MORPHERS GOLD RANGER Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro’s POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION’s highly-articulated, 6-inch figures will have best-in-class detailing and design, and will feature Photo Real technology for realistic actor likenesses. The BEAST MORPHERS GOLD RANGER Figure features over 20 points of articulation for high poseability and includes two different heads that can be swapped, one of the Ranger in his mask, and another unmasked as Nate Silva, as seen in the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS Series; figures also include extra hands and 3 accessories. Nate Silva is a genius inventor at Grid Battleforce who joins the BEAST MORPHERS as the beetle-powered Gold Ranger. Look for other collectible figures in this series, including BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER, MIGHTY MORPHIN PINK RANGER and LOST GALAXY MAGNA DEFENDER. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and all major retailers.

Mighty Morphin’s Pink Ranger

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ MIGHTY MORPHIN PINK RANGER Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2019)

It’s Morphin Time! Introducing a new era of POWER RANGERS collectibles with Hasbro’s POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ Figures! The LIGHTNING COLLECTION features over two decades of iconic characters from this storied franchise, and Hasbro is excited to bring its own take to this premium line. The LIGHTNING COLLECTION’s highly-articulated, 6-inch figures will have best-in-class detailing and design, and will feature Photo Real technology for realistic actor likenesses. The MIGHTY MORPHIN PINK RANGER Figure features over 20 points of articulation for high poseability and includes two different heads that can be swapped, one of the Ranger in her mask, and another unmasked as Kimberly Hart, as seen in the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS Series; figures also include extra hands and 4 accessories. Kimberly Hart calls on the power of the pterodactyl to morph into the original MIGHTY MORPHIN PINK RANGER. Look for other collectible figures in this series, including BEAST MORPHERS RED RANGER, BEAST MORPHERS GOLD RANGER and LOST GALAXY MAGNA DEFENDER. Each sold separately. Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and all major retailers.

Ultrazord Ultimate Collection Pack

POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS BEAST-X ULTRAZORD ULTIMATE COLLECTION Pack

(Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $159.99/Available: Fall 2019)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From the BEAST MORPHERS back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from MIGHTY MORPHIN to the BEAST MORPHERS. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! POWER RANGERS products each sold separately. With the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS BEAST-X ULTRAZORD ULTIMATE COLLECTION Pack, kids can imagine the ultimate team of POWER RANGERS, as they combine their Zords to take on the toughest enemies. The Pack includes all 5 Converting Zords inspired by the POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS series, so kids and collectors can build any available combination, including the BEAST-X MEGAZORD. Pack includes Beast Wheeler Zord, Beast Chopper Zord, Beast Jet Zord, Beast Racer Zord and Beast Wrecker Zord, along with 5 POWER RANGERS mini figures, plus an elevator platform accessory. Each Zord can change between two or three modes so kids and collectors can display and play. Available exclusively on Amazon.com.

