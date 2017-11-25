Fan Made ‘Power Rangers Hyperforce’ Intro Will Make You Want An Animated Series

Fans are already coming around to Power Rangers Hyperforce, but this fan-made theme will make you wish there was an animated series as well.

The Power Rangers Hyperforce theme is already insanely catchy, but Japanime decided to pair it with some delightfully animated visuals. The results are fantastic, and each Ranger gets their chance to shine. Marv, Vesper, Jack, Chloe, and Eddie are all here, and Japanime created some new weapons and Zords to boot.

Japanime also includes Alpha 55, the team’s resident android. The droid is played by Malika Lim in the show, and in the animation, the android is actually blue as opposed to the red them Alpha 5 sported in the past. Japanime teases there’s a reason for it that he’ll explain later, but for now, you can watch the whole theme in the video above.

While the Zords are included here, they actually had not debuted in the show yet when he was making the animation. Therefore they are different in design from the recently released versions, but for just going off of the names these are some rather slick designs. That especially goes for the Ram Hyper Zord, which looks closer to his animal roots in this design. The Lion Hyper Zord isn’t bad either, and he was pretty close to the Cerberus and Serpent Zords.

You can find out more about the official Zords here.

You even get to see the Hyper Megazord, though it will probably look a bit different in the final show version.

Power Rangers Hyperforce is set in the year 3016 at Time Force Academy. A team of Time Force Ranger cadets must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott, and with the show’s Game Master, Malika Lim, the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

You can read our impressions of the show here, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for more Hyperforce and Power Rangers coverage.