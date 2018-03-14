Power Rangers HyperForce: Jason David Frank Returning As Lord Drakkon

Jason David Frank will be returning to HyperForce, and this time he will be playing the villain.

At the end of HyperForce, it was revealed that the cliffhanger ending starring Lord Drakkon will continue next week, but Jason David Frank will be returning to play the insanely popular villain.

Frank previously joined the show as Dr. Tommy Oliver, when the HyperForce Rangers where adventuring around the Dino Thunder era. Now with the focus on his villainous alter ego Lord Drakkon, it was the perfect time to have him return, and we can’t wait to see what he does with the role.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

Hyperforce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

Since their debut, they’ve traveled to the worlds of Mighty Morphin, RPM, Dino Thunder, Time Force, Santa’s North Pole, Mystic Force, King Arthur’s court, Megaforce, and more. Now, it’s time to enter the Shattered Grid.

Shattered Grid kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, but you can check out our review of the prelude in Power Rangers #24 here. Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Goni Montes, and you can find the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Power Rangers #25 lands in comic shops on March 21. Power Rangers: HyperForce airs on Twitch Tuesdays at 8 pm CST