Power Rangers HyperForce Star Slays Mortal Kombat Jade Cosplay

Franchises like Power Rangers and Mortal Kombat don’t share that much in common, though every now and then they form a delightful combination. Case in point is this Power Rangers HyperForce star Cristina Vee’s recent Jade cosplay, which she debuted on social media with a series of awesome photos. Vee revealed her take on the Mortal Kombat 9 version of Jade on Twitter, and she pretty much slayed it. She posted the first set of photos with the caption “Happy Kombat Jade-Chan monogatari”, which you can check out below.

She then posted another set of photos, explaining why they are probably the last ones fans will get of this particular costume. Vee wrote, “I was gonna do a real photo shoot but I don’t think you could pay me to squeeze into this again so enjoy Jade-chan in suburbia”.

She did post one more photo though, and overall was really happy with the set, saying “Yo I’m really glad I let myself be a nerd again, because this was so much fun and I feel amazing.”

You can check out all the photos above and below. Cristina Vee can be found on Twitter, Instagram, and her official website.

Fans will know Vee from her role as Vesper the Black Ranger from HyperForce, as well as a host of other projects like Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Rage 2, Ultraman, The Promised Neverland, Crackdown 3, Nanatsu no taizai, and more.

If you aren’t familiar with Power Rangers Hyperforce, it is an interactive roleplaying game that airs on Hyper RPG’s Twitch channel. Under the guidance of the game master (Malika), the cast works their way through a tabletop adventure while fans interact with the game by sending them bonuses to aid their abilities.

You can check out the official description for Power Rangers HyperForce below, and if you want to catch up on it you can view the whole series on Hyper RPG’s YouTube channel.

“HyperForce starts out in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is messing with the timestream. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.”

Fans can see Jade return in Mortal Kombat 11, and while the costume is different, she’s just as deadly as ever.