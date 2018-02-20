Get Caught Up On ‘Power Rangers Hyperforce’ With This Morphinominal Story Summary

If you’ve been looking for a way to get into Power Rangers Hyperforce, a big-time fan just gave you the perfect means to do it!

Power Rangers Hyperforce is the live Tabletop experience that airs on Hyper RPG, and at 3 hours each, the first 2 episodes have already packed in a significant amount of story. If you missed out on the first episode, RangerBoard user Derik has created an amazingly detailed story summary just for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This story summary is beyond fantastic. Not only does it break down the major plot and story elements, but it also includes numerous graphics to help illustrate what’s going on. Derik even includes screenshots from the episode to show what the new Rangers look like, and highlights their actions in the campaign.

You can view the story summary by clicking the image below.

The sides are also full of interesting asides from the session, featuring numerous quotes from the team and other images from Power Rangers: Time Force. Also included are graphics of the weapons and suits the characters use in the first episode, which is extremely helpful if you didn’t catch Time Force originally or just haven’t seen it in awhile.

Hopefully, this is the first in a series of recaps, as there are many fans who would love to have a reference point like this to follow along with the story.

Episode 1 is also available now on Youtube, and episode 2 will be available this coming Tuesday. Episode 3 will air on Tuesday night, and you can get a quick description of the series below.

Hyperforce is set in the year 3016 at the Time Force Academy and features a team of Time Force Ranger cadets that must band together to defeat an ancient evil who is set on unraveling the very fabric of the universe. Under the leadership of their mentor, Jen Scott (Time Force’s Erin Cahill), the newly minted Rangers will cross both time and space to complete their mission while running into many familiar eras (and faces) along the way.

You can view our episode 2 impressions here, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for full coverage of Hyperforce and all things Power Rangers.