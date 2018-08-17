‘Power Rangers in Space’ Psycho Black Ranger Leads Off a Wave of New Figures

Another big wave of Power Rangers figures has just landed, and the Power Rangers In Space Psycho Black Ranger is leading the charge. These figures will be among the last produced by Bandai before Hasbro takes over the franchise, so add them to your collection while you can. You can shop all of the new arrivals right here (marked by an August 15th pre-order date) with shipping slated for February. The entire lineup of new figures are listed below, broken down by category:

• Power Rangers In Space Psycho Black Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers In Space Blue Psycho Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers In Space Red Psycho Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers In Space Legacy Black Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers In Space Legacy Red Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers In Space Legacy Blue Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers In Space Legacy Pink Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers In Space Legacy Yellow Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Dino Thunder Legacy Yellow Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Dino Thunder Legacy White Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Dino Thunder Legacy Black Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Dino Thunder Legacy Red Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Dino Thunder Legacy Blue Ranger Action Figure

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Action Figure

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Red Ranger Action Figure

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy White Ranger Action Figure

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Black Ranger Action Figure

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Blue Ranger Action Figure

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Pink Ranger Action Figure

• Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Yellow Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Ninja Storm Legacy Red Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Ninja Storm Legacy Yellow Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Ninja Storm Legacy Blue Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Zeo Legacy Green Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Zeo Legacy Blue Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Zeo Legacy Black Ranger Action Figure

• Power Rangers Zeo Legacy Red Ranger Action Figure

On a related note, a brand new collection of 25th anniversary Power Rangers Funko Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. However, if you want to get your hands on that exclusive 6-inch glow-in-the-dark Megazord, you’ll have to wait until November for the next batch. Pre-order it now before your order gets pushed back even further.

