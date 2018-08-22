Power Rangers: Jason David Frank Partnering With Power Morphicon Express Shows

The biggest Power Rangers convention around is hitting the road next year, and the Green Ranger himself Jason David Frank is coming along for the ride.

Power Morphicon just concluded for 2018, but fans won’t have to wait until 2020 to get some of that awesome experience, as Power Morphicon is introducing a new convention called Power Morphicon Express, which will travel across the country and set up shop in multiple cities with a similar experience that fans enjoy at the main show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Morphicon Express will also feature Jason David Frank leading the show as it kicks off in Pasadena, Texas starting in 2019, though no specific date has been announced. From the release it seems though that there will be a variety of Power Ranger actors at these smaller shows as well as panels and vendors just like the main show, and that’s great news for those who couldn’t make it to the main show in Anaheim this year or those who simply want to enjoy Power Morphicon next year as well.

You can read the full press release below, and the new logo can be found in the image above.

“Just announced at the Official Power Morphicon Convention, a BRAND-NEW traveling version of Power Morphicon called POWER MORPHICON EXPRESS will be hitting the road. It will take the fun and excitement of the original Power Morphicon Convention and bring the largest official Power Rangers fan convention to life in a collection of new cities.

Power Morphicon Convention is the biggest and only officially recognized Power Rangers fan convention in the world since 2007. It has been led by veteran convention and show runner Scott Zillner since its second expo in 2010. Now after six explosively successful shows, Power Morphicon Convention is ready to take the express route.

Jason David Frank, best known as Tommy Oliver (the original Green Ranger and most popular and active actor over the course of the show’s 25-year run), will lead the show across various cities, making sure that everyone has the opportunity to get in on the Power Rangers Convention fun and adventures. Just like the large-scale show which takes place every two years in Southern California, Power Morphicon Express will give fans the opportunity to meet a collection of their favorite Power Rangers actors, hear them speak in panels, buy incredible merchandise in the vendor hall, and see Power Rangers inspired art by local artists.”

Will you be attending the first Power Morphicon Express? Let us know in the comments!