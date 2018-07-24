‘Power Rangers in Space’ Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger Figure Unboxing

Bandai’s Psycho Silver Ranger figure from Power Rangers in Space is a former Toys “R” Us exclusive that transitioned to a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive for Entertainment Earth. However, online pre-orders were made available just in case any inventory remained after the show. At the time, there were no guarantees that these orders would actually proceed, but SDCC has concluded and pre-orders are still live. That means if you ordered one previously, you’ll be getting it in August. Everyone else should hop on board now while supplies last.

Just in case you needed a little convincing, we managed to get our hands on one of the figures, and we can confirm that it will be a worthy addition to your collection. The fact that it was one of the last Toys “R” Us exclusives and a Power Rangers 25th anniversary release make it extra interesting as a collectible, but the figure itself is fantastic. It has loads of articulation (21 points), great paint, great build quality, and really nice packaging. If you want to take a closer look, unboxing photos are available in the gallery. You can also check out the official description below:

“‘We’re the Psycho Rangers. We’re faster than you. Smarter than you. Stronger than you. But we’re evil!’ From the Power Rangers in Space TV series, comes this Power Rangers in Space Legacy Psycho Silver Ranger Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive.

The evil counterpart of the Silver Ranger from Power Rangers in Space makes his appearance in the Legacy line of highly detailed and articulated action figures from Bandai as this collectible 6 1/2-inch tall figure. With show-accurate styling and premium decoration, there are 21 points of articulation and a muscular, heroic design that’s perfect for play or display! Great for adult collectors and kids alike, the Psycho Silver Ranger comes in premium Legacy packaging. Don’t miss out on this this former Toys “R” Us exclusive!”

On a related note, Funko recently delivered a new wave of Power Rangers Funko Pop figures for the 25th anniversary, and they’re sculpted to resemble the cast from the show! Links for the pre-orders are available below, but you’ll probably want to jump on the exclusive 6-inch, glow-in-the-dark Megazord first.

Additional exclusives will include a 2-pack of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd at Books-A-Million, Pudgy Pig and Pumpkin Rapper at GameStop, a 10″ Dino Ultrazord at Target, a a 6-inch Tigerzord at Hot Topic, and a Black and Gold Megazord at Power Morphicon.

