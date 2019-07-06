Fans Want Power Rangers’ Liana Ramirez To Play Marvel’s Kate Bishop In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe really brought Phase 3 to a close with Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame and fans will see it start to expand as we move into Phase 4. Part of that includes a series of new MCU tied shows on Disney+, and that includes a Hawkeye series that will have Jeremy Renner reprising his role as the always accurate archer. Fans were pleased to learn in the original announcement that it would also feature Kate Bishop and her journey to replacing Clint Barton as Hawkeye, and we already know one person who would love to play the role in Power Rangers Beast Morphers‘ Liana Ramirez. As you can see below, fans are loving the idea as well, and are already in full support mode to make it happen.

Ramirez plays the villainous Roxy in Hasbro’s Beast Morphers, and this whole thing started when she shared a side by side photo of her and Kate Bishop from the comics, specifically the cover to Hawkeye #1 from Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero, and Jordie Bellaire. She added the caption “So apparently I look like “Kate Bishop.” AKA “Hawkeye!”💜 #katebishop #youngavengers.”

She also added “Can we all start tagging @MarvelStudios and make this happen?!😏”, and fans started doing just that, tagging Marvel Studios and overall just loving the idea of the casting.

@Marvel @MarvelStudios do it now and then you will get the support of the ranger nation — the Scottish nerd (@k2000youtube) June 28, 2019

Yes! @MarvelStudios should make this happen! — Joseph Deckelmeier (@ThatHashtagJoe) June 28, 2019

I NEED IT TO BE REAL!!! — Jonathan Himmelfarb (@JonFromIsrael) June 28, 2019

With your talent, there’re no limits, I’ll like to see you in the MCU — Beto Tornel (@betotornel) June 28, 2019

Artist Ryan Lindberg liked the idea as well and created what a Ramirez Kate Bishop could look like, which you can see in the photo below.

View this post on Instagram @lianakramirez as Kate Bishop #hawkeye #marvel #mcu A post shared by Ryan Lindberg (@rlindberg_art) on Jul 6, 2019 at 10:26am PDT

Ramirez was pretty thrilled with the art as well, replying! “Shut the front door!!! I just woke up to this amazing drawing!!! Thank you so much💜💜💜 I’m starting to think you guys really like me for this role… what do y’all think?! #katebishop”

It seems the Power Rangers community would definitely like to see Ramirez in the role, and who knows, maybe it will happen.

As for the Hawkeye series, it will focus on the passing of the baton from Barton to Bishop, allowing her to take on the Hawkeye mantle and close the chapter on Renner’s Hawkeye in the process, though we imagine he might pop up down the line at some point too. No date has been announced for the Hawkeye series, but Disney+ launches later this year.