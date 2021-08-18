Power Rangers Reveals Mighty Morphin Ninja Black and Blue Ranger Lightning Collection Figures (Exclusive)

Over the course of three seasons, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers evolved quite a bit in terms of their powers and Zords, especially in season 3. That’s when their original Power Coins were destroyed, but thankfully they would gain new Ninja powers and get some slick new Ninja costumes to go with them. Now the Power Rangers Lightning Collection is getting its first two Ninja Rangers in Adam (the Black Ranger) and Billy (the Blue Ranger) as part of Hasbro’s Power Month celebration, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new figures, which will be available to pre-order at Target at 12 PM CST.

Each figure will come with multiple heads, including fully masked, partially masked, and unmasked versions, as well as battle effects and swappable hands. Each one will retail for $26.49, and you can check out all of the up-close photos starting on th next slide, and the official description can be found below.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ MIGHTY MORPHIN NINJA BLACK RANGER Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: 1/10/2022)

IT’S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the POWER RANGERS have brought fans teamwork, action, and adventure. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro. Imagine all the action of POWER RANGERS with toys from Hasbro! In season 3 of the original MIGHTY MORPHIN TV series, the POWER RANGERS gain ninja powers when their original Power Coins are destroyed.

Inspired by Adam Park, Black Ranger, the POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ MIGHTY MORPHIN NINJA BLACK RANGER Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, ninja scarf accessory, power blast effect accessory, and extra heads and pairs of hands for more ways to play or display. GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more POWER RANGERS figures and toys, including collectible figures in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION and more. Each sold separately. You can pre-order from Target right here.

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ MIGHTY MORPHIN NINJA BLUE RANGER Figure

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: 1/10/2022)

Inspired by Billy Cranston, Blue Ranger, the POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION 6″ MIGHTY MORPHIN NINJA BLUE RANGER Figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, ninja scarf accessory, power blast effect accessory, and extra heads and pairs of hands for more ways to play or display. Hasbro celebrates the NINJA BLUE RANGER Figure as its 100th LIGHTNING COLLECTION figure created! GO GO POWER RANGERS! Look for more POWER RANGERS figures and toys, including collectible figures in the LIGHTNING COLLECTION and more. Each sold separately. You can pre-order from Target right here.

Both figures will hit stores in January of next year, and you can check out both figures up-close starting on the next slide.

What do you think of the new Ninja Ranger figures? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

