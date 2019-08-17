Power Rangers: Lightning Collection Wave 3 Might Have Just Been Revealed

Hasbro officially revealed Wave 2 of the Lightning Collection at San Diego Comic-Con, but if Walmart’s system is right then we might already know who’s coming in Wave 3. Thanks to Power Ranger Talk several items were found in the system that match up with previous Lightning Collection releases, and according to the titles those figures could be Lord Drakkon, the Beast Morphers Blue Ranger, Dino Charge’s Gold Ranger, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers‘ Red Ranger. That’s quite a lineup, and there’s even a possibility that a Yellow Mighty Morphin Ranger could also be a part of the batch.

The lineup makes sense when comparing it to past waves, as it features a Mighty Morphin figure and since they already had the mold from the SDCC exclusive this is a no-brainer. Same goes for Beast Morphers‘ Ravi (Blue), as the Gold and Red were in the last wave and odds are Zoey and maybe even Steel will hit in Wave 4 or 5.

While Dino Charge Gold is a little bit surprising, Dino Charge is incredibly popular, and so are Gold Rangers, so it makes sense.

New Lightning Figure

PR – Lord Drakkon

PRBM – Blue Ranger

PR DC – Gold Ranger

PR MMPR Red Ranger pic.twitter.com/avSZa975y0 — Power Ranger Talk (@PowerRangerTalk) August 16, 2019

The real surprise is though is Lord Drakkon. Drakkon was another Bandai figure recently made as their run ended, though he was a high priced Power Morphicon exclusive. If this ends up being real then Drakkon will be the first comic character to be featured in the Lightning Collection line and opens the door for a lot of possibilities.

Oh, and yes, it brings me one step closer to that coveted Ranger Slayer figure…just saying.

While it could be Drakkon, it doesn’t mean that it’s the regular version of Drakkon, as he had several evolutions throughout Shattered Grid, so who knows, maybe it’s one of those other forms.

Looks like we are getting lightning collection* versions of all 4 beast bots. *95% sure its lightning figures pic.twitter.com/JtrvDbEyfp — Power Ranger Talk (@PowerRangerTalk) August 16, 2019

Now, there’s also some listings that suggest that Wave 4 could include all Beast Bots, but honestly that one I’m not so sure about. Granted, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it would be an odd choice for Hasbro to take an entire Wave of their high-end collector’s series to focus on the Beast Bots in lieu of so many other Ranger favorites that fans want.

I mean, I would love a Smash Lightning Collection figure on my shelf, and one entry in the wave makes much more sense, but all four? That’s going to be a bit of a letdown, so here’s hoping that listing is relating to something else. I need an Andros and Ranger Slayer Lightning Collection figure before a Cruise and Jax Lightning Collection figure.

These are not plush!!

Could be wave 4?

MMPR Yellow

Zeo Blue

Samurai Red

BM Blaze There is also another listing for “PRG PET SPC VULCAN” https://t.co/JHPKoz1YOe — Power Ranger Talk (@PowerRangerTalk) August 17, 2019

Power Ranger Talk also found a few that could end up being Wave 4, and if so they could be MMPR Yellow, Zeo Blue, Samurai Red, and Beast Morphers Blaze. We’ll just have to wait and see.

So Power Rangers fans, what do you think of the new wave? Let us know in the comments and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!