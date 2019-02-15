‘Power Rangers’ Live Show Tour Announced

The Power Rangers are going out on tour in a brand new live show that will take stages across North America.

Hasbro is teaming up with Kilburn Live Entertainment for a new stage show that will spotlight the Power Rangers, and Power Rangers Franchise General Manager Simon Waters describes the event as a fan experience “designed to delight existing fans and attract new ones” (via Tokunation).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“POWER RANGERS is a powerhouse franchise and we’re excited to build upon its 25-year legacy of entertainment and innovation to bring immersive experiences to a new generation of fans,” Waters said. We’re thrilled to work with Kilburn Live to unlock the potential of the POWER RANGERS Brand Blueprint with the live stage show and fan experience designed to delight existing fans and attract new ones. Kilburn is a proven leader in executing creative live entertainment experiences and we know all POWER RANGERS fans and families will find even more ways to engage with their favorite franchise.”

Kilburn Live entered into an agreement with Hasbro last year to create Hasbro-themed entertainment centers, which will include properties like My Little Pony, GI Joe, CLUE, Monopoly, and now Power Rangers.

“Hasbro is committed to ‘creating the world’s best play experiences.’ In our 95-year history, Hasbro has transcended the toy aisle to become a lifestyle brand that both kids and adults enjoy,” said Casey Collins, SVP & GM Hasbro Consumer Products in the original announcement. “Our partnership with Kilburn will allow us – for the first time ever – to offer a wholly immersive and true play experience that unlocks a totally new and exciting way for fans to experience the Hasbro family of brands” (via Amusement Today).

No date has been announced for the Power Rangers tour, but we’ll keep you posted.

We also don’t know which teams or Rangers the live tour will include, though by that “25-year legacy” part we imagine it will include a bevy of different Rangers and series as opposed to just Mighty Morphin, though really we couldn’t blame them for going all Mighty Morphin either.

So what do you think about the new live tour? Let us know in the comments and hit me up @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers news!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!