Loot Crate Reveals Exclusive Power Rangers Mini-Figures

Loot Crate is giving Power Rangers fans something special this month, and Mighty Morphin fans are going to be excited.

As part of Loot Crate’s November Unite 2.0 box, fans will be getting an exclusive Power Rangers item, and you’ll want to collect them all. That’s because the item is an exclusive 2-inch mini figure of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and each one comes with a connecting base.

Your box will either come with the Red Ranger, Blue Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger, or Black Ranger and if you manage to get all 5 you can a pretty slick little diorama to display on your shelf. Each figure sports the same pose, and they’re small enough that finding a place to show them off shouldn’t be too difficult.

You can view the figures up close in the video below.

Spoiler alert! Check out the Power Rangers collectible in this month’s @Lootcrate and order by TODAY! Use the code MMPR to receive 10% off your first subscription! Go, go! https://t.co/n8Wz3Sl8uF pic.twitter.com/S3jNOE2xuA — Power Rangers (@PowerRangers) November 19, 2017

The box will also come with an exclusive Overwatch Widowmaker POP, as well as two additional items from Voltron Legendary Defender and DC. If you want to get in on this box you’ll need to hurry, as there are only 5 hours left until the deadline hits.

If you’re wanting a little extra incentive, you can subscribe to the box using the special MMPR code to get 10% off your first subscription, which costs $15.99.

You can order the Unite 2.0 box here.

This is the second exclusive Power Rangers item to hit Loot Crate in recent months. They previously offered a custom Alpha 5 figure that is one of the coolest looking versions fo the character ever. Alpha 5 sports a black and gold paint job and sits on a base that recreates part of the control panel from Zordon’s command center.

The icing on the cake here is the ice cream cone he holds in his hand, which has 5 Mighty Morphin styled scoops after each Ranger.

Hopefully, this is just the start of more slick Power Rangers items from Loot Crate.