Power Rangers: Patrick Skye Brings Lord Drakkon To Life In Fantastic New Cosplay

Few villains have taken off quite as quickly as Lord Drakkon, and Patrick Skye brings the character to life in this slick cosplay.

Skye previously represented the original Green Ranger version of Tommy in a Green vs White Ranger Cosplay (complete with Wizard of Destruction), but for his latest, he’s gone full villain as Lord Drakkon, the evil dark universe version of Tommy Oliver. The suit looks right out of the comics, with the green and gold shield and that amazing looking helmet.

Not only that, but he’s also wielding both of his trademark weapons, with Saba in the right hand and the Dragon Dagger in the left, though this version of Saba fortunately still has a head (RIP Saba).

When he ditches the helmet, Skye also has the veins and scars on the side of his face and even has the long hair to pull off the quintessential Tommy look.

The photos themselves don’t disappoint either, thanks to the work of Jason Laboy Photography. There are some nice shots here, including one based on the variant covers seen on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics. That is easily one of the highlights, but all of the photos are worth checking out, and you can see them all in the gallery.

You can find more of Patrick Skye’s work on Instagram and Facebook, and make sure to check out Jason Laboy Photography on Instagram as well.

As for Drakkon, he didn’t disappoint in the first issue of BOOM! Studios’ Shattered Grid, which kicked off officially in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25. The series is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with covers by Goni Montes, and you can check out the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is in comic stores now, and you can check out our complete spoiler free review here.