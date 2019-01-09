Power Rangers Mod Brings White Ranger Into ‘Soulcalibur VI’

Soulcalibur VI players are used to creating some slick looking replicas of their favorite pop culture characters in the game, but this latest mod is the most accurate we’ve seen so far, bringing the White Ranger to the arena.

The White Ranger looks based on the move set of Mitsurugi, but instead of just using the armor available in the creator mode YouTube user Comic Fan modded the game to bring the actual character we know and love into the game, and he looks phenomenal. This version is a spitting image of the White Ranger, from the helmet and cuffs down to the Shield and boots. He even sports Saba as his weapon of choice, and coupled with the already gorgeous graphics of Soulcalibur VI…well, this is a match made in Power Rangers heaven.

As you can see in the above trailer, the character looks fantastic in motion, and that White Ranger theme doesn’t hurt either. You can check out the slick mod in the video above.

The custom creator mode in Soulcalibur has always resulted in some fantastic recreations of popular characters, and Soulcalibur VI is no exception. In fact, there have been several convincing Power Rangers creations, including the Megazord, Ninjor, Black Dino Ranger, and more. We bet this isn’t the last creation we see either.

ComicBook.com’s Robert Workman had high praise for Namco Bandai’s Soulcalibur VI, saying “Soulcalibur VI feels like the rebirth the series needed, one that focuses on the grandeur weapons-based gameplay that made it work so well in previous series, while polishing it up so that it looks better than any game before it. Oh, and balancing out the roster with old and new combatants so that it’s literally about perfect. Of course, new additions are coming, but this is a most excellent way to come swinging out of the gate.”

You can read the rest of the review right here.

Seeing the White Ranger battling here will more than likely make fans wish we had a full console fighting game to play, though the good news is that you can get your fighting game fix from Power Rangers Legacy Wars, which is available on both iOS and Android. Hopefully one day we can play a Power Rangers fighting game on our consoles too.

What Power Rangers creations have you made in Soulcalibur VI? Let us know in the comments and make sure to hit me up at @MattMuellerCB to show them off!